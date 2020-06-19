Do you remember the term little shaver?
I don’t think it’s used much any more. I thought of little shaver when I saw Chelsea Rittenhouse’s photo of their son Archer, watching Chelsea’s father shave. Chelsea is a talented professional photographer and does a beautiful job of documenting people of all ages.
I looked up little shaver online at thefreedictionary.com to double-check my memory, and, yes little shaver is a term of endearment for a baby, toddler or young child. Apparently, it can be used for girls, too, but I only remember it referring to boys.
This is what Chelsea wrote when she shared her photo:
“I always loved watching my dad shave. The boys ran upstairs to watch him and he even let them help. Archer asked, “Why doesn’t yours go bzzzz?”
Chelsea and Luke Rittenhouse of Fort Wayne are the parents of three boys, with a fourth on the way. Thank you, Chelsea!
Sandy recently was blessed to be able to visit their granddaughter, Charlie, in Minnesota. Three generations went for a walk. When Jen, Charlie’s mother, asked Charlie, “Can I hold your hand?” Charlie replied, “No, I’ll hold it.” And from then on she walked with her hands clasped together, as if she were praying. — Sandy Shook (grandmother of Charlie) of Kendallville
Vi was giving their 2-year-old grandson a snack. Phillip likes to laugh, so she said in a silly voice, “Would you like apple and peanut butter?” Phillip replied, “Yes, Pineapple!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Phillip) of Wawaka
Miles, 2, told his father, Elliot, “Uh oh, my bottom burped!” He tooted. — Elliot Cohee of Chicago
Ahmed: “Can you please stop being weird?”
Kids: “Weird is the side effect of awesome!”
Ahmed Abdelmageed (father of awesome kids!) of Fort Wayne
Rachel was doing a workbook; the task at hand was to match each state with its abbreviation. Her mother, Jenna, commented to Rachel, “It is great because I can just write PA instead of Pennsylvania.” Rachel said, “Wow! That’s so useful and smart! Whoever thought of that must have been really proud of themselves!” — Jenna Smith-Nichols of Pennsylvania
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing them through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too!
