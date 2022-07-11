If there’s one area of local government I’ve really gotten into in my career, it’s probably tax-increment financing, most commonly known as TIF.
I really got my schooling on TIF when I worked at the newspaper in Franklin, as TIF districts were the key to literally everything happening in those south-side suburbs of Indianapolis. It was also, in some cases, pretty controversial.
For those of you who aren’t familiar, TIF districts are special tax districts local governments can set up to help along redevelopment. When a TIF district is set up, the base value of that property is frozen in a snapshot. As time goes on and as improvements are made and the value of that property goes up, taxes collected on the increased value — the increment — are captured and set aside for use by the local redevelopment commission instead of flowing as they normally would to all the local governments like county, city/town, schools, library, etc.
The TIF money that is captured can then be put toward development projects, like, for example, the facade grants that the City of Kendallville does, or as funding for capital projects like Kendallville’s streetscape, $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant and/or McCray solar field.
Due to the changes state lawmakers have made to how local governments tax, communities have few other options to raise and bank money for bigger projects. Thank property tax caps for that (which is why I personally voted against them back a decade ago, because I understand the crippling effect it was likely to have on local government, concerns that have very much proved to be absolutely correct).
Anyhow, I got excited when a letter to the editor came in last week from Jessica Harty in Auburn, who was writing in to suggest a new TIF district for the Auburn Sports Complex not be approved.
There were a couple factual inaccuracies that I communicated with her to correct before we ran the letter, but credit to Ms. Harty, she overall understood TIF pretty well.
That being said, I wanted to offer some additional info and a counterpoint — I think the sports complex TIF is actually closer to the purist concept of TIF, the true and original spirit of the law, as compared to many.
The operative part of tax-increment financing is the last word, “financing.” When TIF was originally created, the idea was that this was a mechanism for borrowing, to make capital investments in properties that otherwise weren’t going to develop on their own.
The thought was that cities and towns could use TIF to borrow money to make improvements like roads, sewers, water lines, electrical — infrastructure that would make an unattractive, empty site more attractive to a new development. When that development then happened, the tax revenue from the increment would be used to service the debt.
That’s really the heart of what Auburn is looking to do, borrowing in order to launch the development and then using the TIF revenue to pay back the debt.
What’s happened more often in Indiana is that TIF has been used not necessarily for garbage properties that had no prospects — this idea that this land won’t develop if not for us doing something to improve it — to instead communities TIF’ing land that is already prime merely as a mechanism to bank 100% of the new tax money instead of sharing.
For example, when Kendallville created its newest TIF district, the redevelopment commission cherry-picked vacant lots along U.S. 6 and other areas that are, by virtue of their location on the city’s main commercial corridor, more likely to develop on their own at some point. The city TIF’d the McDonald’s property, as one example, because it knew the restaurant was about to go through a teardown and rebuild that would increase the value of that property. Boom, instant TIF capture.
There’s no borrowing for improvements involved. Kendallville is just straight up hoping to capture TIF money into a fund to use for future projects.
That’s not the original spirit of TIF, although it’s hard to argue against it, because Kendallville has been very effective at utilizing its funds to advance its downtown revitalization and other big projects that are adding value to the city. Without that TIF capture, Kendallville doesn’t have the money to do those things, plain and simple, and the city would arguably be worse off for it.
This second method was the case for many of the new TIFs being formed in central Indiana, which is why they were sometimes controversial.
The most common argument against that kind of TIF is that it takes money away from schools. But it’s more complicated than that.
From the pro-TIF side, the argument is that the TIF isn’t stealing anything, because without investment, that land in question would never develop, never increase in value and the schools wouldn’t get anything more than they’re getting right now. So since the city is making the investment, the city should capture the increment
From the con side, it’s very true that, for land that was likely to develop anyway, TIF does hoard all of the tax money that otherwise would flow to the other local gov units, like the schools. So, yes, it kind of does steal money from other government units that they might have otherwise had available for their budgets.
So, back to looking at Auburn’s sports park TIF. Is it good or bad?
In my eyes, the project is much more in the original spirit of TIF.
Communities are supposed to do the “if not for” test, asking themselves, “Is this property likely to develop if not for our intervention with TIF?” If the answer in yes, then TIF is probably a good idea. If the answer is no, then are you just taking the tax dollars away from all the other units because you can?
Is the sports complex financially feasible without help from TIF bonding? Is the city likely to get a development greater than or equal to this project? Does the city view this particular development as beneficial to the local economy and community?
Those are the questions that city officials should be asking and answering as they consider this TIF.
I don’t get a vote, but from my seat in Kendallville, I’d say, yes, it’s probably a good idea to make this project happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.