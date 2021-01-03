Much of medicine is based on scientific studies and well accepted facts, but a lot of things are based on opinion. Because of that mix of knowledge and experience, it is often difficult to get medical experts to agree on things. Even when they do agree, they often revisit issues and change guidelines, making it difficult to keep up to date with this constant evolution.
In view of the changing medical environment, there are several points you might find interesting enough to discuss with your health care provider.
In my opinion, the biggest guideline news is the American Cancer Society’s cervical cancer screening recommendations. They no longer recommend Pap smears. The recommendation for screening is now simply human papilloma virus (HPV) testing every five years starting at age 25.
Cervical cancer screening can end at age 65 as long as there have been two negative HPV tests in the past 10 years. The guidelines recognize that we are in transition, and until we make the change fully to HPV testing, it is OK to do PAP testing every three years, or co-testing with PAP smears and HPV every five years, but we are moving away from the old way.
Another bit of news is that according to the International Society of Hypertension Guidelines, grade one hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of 140-159/90-99. However, the American Heart Association guidelines defines stage one hypertension as 130-139/80-89. So, now there is a confusing choice of goals for you and your clinician.
On the other hand, both guidelines say that we should confirm the diagnosis with out-of-office blood pressure measurements in order to make certain that it is not just the medical environment that is raising your blood pressure.
For high-risk patients with confirmed grade one hypertension and high cardiovascular risk, treatment should start with drug therapy. But for those at lower cardiovascular risk, we should try three to six months of lifestyle modification. Then, if the patient is not at goal, drug therapy should be added.
For people with diabetes, the American College of Cardiology’s Expert Consensus Pathway on Therapies for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes has some new but complex advice. Those with diabetes and heart failure, diabetic kidney disease, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), or at risk for ASCVD should get an SGLT2 inhibitor or a GLP-1 receptor agonist as part of their medical regimen. I realize that this likely looks like alphabet soup to you. But if you are interested, you might Google SGLT2 inhibitors and/or GLP-1 receptor agonists and talk them over with your health care provider.
By the way, the guidelines say that although there have been no clinical trials looking at combining the two drugs for cardiovascular risk reduction, that strategy seems reasonable, if clinically indicated.
Moving on to lungs, the American Thoracic Society’s guidelines has produced Pharmacologic Management of COPD guidelines. There have been a lot of new medicines for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) over the past few years, and this guide helps clarify their use.
For patients with COPD who experience shortness of breath but have not had a flare up in the past year, two bronchodilators including a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and a long-acting beta agonist (LABA) is recommended over using either alone.
Patients with COPD who have shortness of breath with a flare up in the past year ought to receive triple therapy with an inhaled corticosteroid plus LAMA/LABA therapy because it reduces the risk for future flares.
The American Thoracic Society also produced guidelines on treatment of tobacco dependence. Varenicline (Chantix) is associated with about 40% better quit rates than either bupropion (Zyban) or a nicotine patch. So, Chantix is recommended over either of those medications. However, the combination of Chantix and nicotine replacement therapy works even better than Chantix alone. Therefore, combination therapy might be worth considering if you can afford it.
Finally, you might think that tuberculosis (TB) is merely of historical interest. However, those of us in public health know that it remains a problem. So, the fact that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending different treatment of latent TB is of interest. For 20 years, we have been treating latent TB with nine months of isoniazid (INH). Now, based on effectiveness, ease of treatment, and safety regarding liver toxicity, the recommended therapy is four months of daily rifampin orally.
I am sure there were other important changes in 2020 besides these and the pandemic. So, I will try to sort through them and share what I can.
Have a safe, healthy and happy new year in 2021.
