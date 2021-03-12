Erin Marie, the daughter of Mike and Diane Mapes of Auburn, shared this:
Apparently my mom and dad put blankets in the dryer for Kaity when she stayed with them over the weekend before she went to bed. Tonight, I was tucking Kaity in bed and she threw a fit that her blanket wasn’t warm from being in the dryer. I joked with her that, “Grandpa and Grandma didn’t put the blankets in the dryer for me when I was little.” Little stinker replied, “Well, Mom, that’s because they didn’t have clothes dryers way back then!”
“HOW OLD DO YOU THINK I AM!?”
“Well, Mom, you always say, ‘When I was little we didn’t even have internet or cell phones.’ So I know you’re old!”
+++
And here is another viewpoint about the passing of time. My friend Ginny Sparks posted this on Facebook the other day. Thank you, Ginny! It is so true.
“This Thursday John and I will celebrate our 43rd wedding anniversary and it shows. This morning I asked him if he had put the thingamajig on the whatchamacallit and he knew exactly what I meant.”
+++
Our grandson Oliver, almost 3, likes to play with words. There is an exclamation of disbelief in Chilean Spanish: Cha. For example, if someone said, “I ate five hot dogs today,” someone might respond, “Chaaaa” in a drawn out way. It means, “I can’t believe that.” Oliver uses Cha as a play word. For example, he might say, “I want milk ... Cha!” Recently he threw one of a pair of dice into the toilet and his explanation was that he did not throw the die into the toilet. But Oliver Cha threw the die into the toilet. So now they have a new character in their house whose name is Oliver Cha. This means whenever Oliver knows he has done something bad, he says he didn’t do it but “Oliver Cha did it!” Also, sometimes he acts like he is dead because they have been watching the movie Coco. Many of the characters are dead because the movie is about the land of the living and the land of the dead. Oliver Cha is dead and then the real Oliver comes back!
+++
Nearly 10% of Norway’s population lives north of the Arctic Circle, a greater proportion than in any other country in the world. Our daughter, son-in-law and their three children live in Bergen, in southwestern Norway, and they often travel north, very close to the Arctic Circle, to spend vacation time with Simon’s parents. Recently while they were in Volde, our granddaughter Mari, 3, was trying to attach studs to her shoes to make walking on ice safer and easier. But the studs Mari found were way too small for her; she had outgrown them. Simon said, “That is too small for you. You can’t use them” Mari was not upset. She replied, “That’s OK. I can use them when I turn back into a baby again!” When older sister Jane, 10, heard that, she said, “I think Mari is starting to believe in Hinduism!”
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.