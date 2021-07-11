Months before the events of Jan. 6, attorney Thompson Smith sent me a link to his 81-page article in the fall 1997 issue of the Valparaiso Law Review.
Smith, of Auburn, graduated in 1997 from Valparaiso University School of Law, magna cum laude.
Titled “The Patriot Movement: Refreshing the Tree of Liberty with Fertilizer Bombs and the Blood of Martyrs,” Smith’s 1997 research helps to shed additional light on the events of Jan. 6. Copious footnotes support Smith’s work.
I was baffled as to how to present Smith’s fascinating and important information to readers ... and put it aside.
With Smith’s permission, I decided that instead of summarizing the 81 pages, I would share with you the first few pages and provide a link for you to read the rest at scholar.valpo.edu/vulr/vol32/iss1/8
I believe, after you read this, many of you will want to use the link to read it all.
Even (political turbulence) is productive of good. It prevents the degeneracy of government, and nourishes a general attention to the public affairs. I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical. — Thomas Jefferson
A group of angry citizens, most calling themselves militiamen, demand to be freed from oppressive federal taxes and regulation. Out of frustration, they decide to take up arms against agents of the federal government. Believing that they are victims of an oppressive government that does not represent them or their concerns, the militiamen disrupt local government activities by engaging in vigilante justice, even going to the extreme measures of taking over the local courthouse to mock the judicial system.
This scenario has occurred many times in American history. The year could be 1770 and the disturbance could be caused by the Regulator movement of colonial North Carolina; or the year could be 1786-1787 and the uprising could be Shays’ Rebellion, a minor insurrection in early America under the Articles of Confederation; or possibly the year could be 1794 and the illustration could describe the Whiskey Rebellion shortly after the ratification of the United States Constitution. However, the vignette is not describing any of these important events in American history. Rather, the year is 1996, and the vignette describes the events surrounding the “Freemen” standoff against federal agents in Montana.
A “Patriot” movement, similar to the one found in Montana, is spreading like wildfire across the plains of America. This Note addresses this movement, discusses the specific problems the movement is generating, and proposes a legislative response to these problems. Law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels are struggling to understand the Patriot movement and to develop effective solutions to the problems it causes. In the opinion of Ohio Chief Justice Thomas Moyer, the Patriot movement is the “greatest threat to the federal government since the Civil War.” Alma Wilson, Chief Justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court, characterized the Patriot movement as a “very important challenge” to the state’s legal system. The Patriot movement is allegedly tied to horrifying acts of domestic terrorism such as the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Patriot activities have touched off a firestorm of debate in state legislatures, and Congress has held hearings on the Patriot movement to discuss possible solutions. Public officials such as county recorders, judges, prosecutors, police, and employees of federal agencies have been harassed, intimidated, beaten, and even gunned down by members of the Patriot movement. Patriots have called for revolution against the federal government, and it has become painfully clear that the Patriot movement cannot be ignored. All state governments, as well as the federal government, must take heed of the brewing anti-government sentiment in American society and implement effective solutions.
Patriot groups meet in bingo parlors, local restaurants, churches, and living rooms across the country. For the participants, Patriot groups are a way to act out dreams of legal revolution. Patriots believe in social contract theory, popular sovereignty, an individual’s right to bear arms, the right to revolt, and strict interpretation of the Constitution. The movement includes a diverse group of people such as white supremacists, anti-semites, African-Americans, farmers, teachers, chemists, policemen, and state legislators. Whether called “freemen” or “sovereigns,” they are all members of the Patriot movement.
... These vigilante courts use many tactics to make their presence known and to attempt to disrupt the traditional legal system. These tactics are collectively known as “paper terrorism.” Typically, common law court members issue judgments against people and file liens against property in an attempt to enforce the judgments. Sometimes, these bogus liens are little more than a nuisance. Other times, the liens wreak havoc on their victims by clouding title to property, and it is often expensive to have these bogus liens removed. Members of the Patriot movement also set up shadow governments with their own officers and officials as a form of revolt against the federal government. For example, the freemen of Montana formed “Justus Township” and appointed their own “public” officials. Patriots who attempt to print their own currency and pass bogus checks feel that their own government is legitimate and that they can back their currency by their own faith and credit in the same manner as does the United States government.
... (A) more violent aspect ... involves the citizen militias that have been formed in recent years. While many of these militia groups act independent of common law courts, many others act in concert with with common law court groups and have emerged as the enforcement arm of this vigilante judicial system. Reports indicate that more than 800 active Patriot groups operate in all fifty states. Alarmingly, militia groups have been traced to criminal activity across the nation including the April 19, 1995, bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Patriot militias are a very real and present problem and create significant challenges for local, state and federal law enforcement officials ...
Modern Patriot groups are rooted in a thicket of conspiracy theories that tangle their legal arguments and fuel the fire of their anti-government sentiment. Some groups say that the United Nations is part of a conspiracy to establish a one-world government called the New World Order. Others suggest that a Jewish group called the Illuminati has infiltrated the United States and has established a Zionist Occupational Government. Not surprisingly, almost all of the conspiracy theories produced by the Patriot movement are without merit and have no basis in fact. However, the conspiracy theories are a useful tool for the Patriot movement to gain membership among the distrusting and to justify claims that the United States government is no longer legitimate. (Some) Patriot groups argue that when a government has become a tyranny it is no longer legitimate, and therefore, citizens have a right to revolt to free the sovereign people from the yoke of oppression ...
