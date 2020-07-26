“My cousin is a nurse and she said that they sent in 10 unused coronavirus test swabs and all 10 of them came back positive!”
No, they didn’t.
And I’m getting tired of hearing the same old ridiculous conspiracy theories about COVID-19.
Ever since Noble County recorded its first coronavirus case way back on Monday, March 9, one of the major components of my day-to-day work has been heading up KPC Media Group’s coverage on COVID-19.
In the early days of this pandemic in Indiana, people were hungry for information. What’s going on with schools? What does the stay-at-home order mean for me? What businesses can stay open and which ones have to change their model or close down?
There was a lot to learn and lot to explain. How does testing work? What are the limitations to improving that? What’s the procedure for how cases are handled? How are people being treated in hospitals? What’s being done to protect nursing homes? What’s being done once the virus got into those nursing homes?
And so on, and so forth.
But, for all the good information being put out on a daily basis, the piles of misinformation and disinformation started piling up. Now there’s a body of work and loyal following to anti-mask sentiments and COVID-19 conspiracies on par with the anti-vaxx market.
I have at least one family member who now posts regularly that a COVID-19 vaccine will be used to implant microchips in people and that those microchips are the “mark of the beast,” a sign of the devil and the end times. (I wish I was making that up, but, sadly, I’m not.)
I can sympathize, albeit disagree, with the people who have opinions that lockdown measures were overkill and did more harm to people economically than they benefited public health. That’s at least a legitimate opinion to have.
And, I can, even to some extent, understand that people who are simply sick of hearing about COVID-19 because they personally don’t see it as a huge risk. Generally, those types tend to be the people who aren’t at risk, although as I’ve explained in columns before, that risk definitely does vary depending on your age and overall health.
But what I’ve really lost patience for over the recent months are frequently disproven or otherwise ridiculous claims about the entire thing being made up, faked, inflated or riddled with fraud.
I led with the “10 unused tests” example because I’ve seen that one like five different times over the last couple weeks.
Like most conspiracy theories, though, it really starts to fall apart when put even under the lightest challenge.
So let’s play devil’s advocate: Let’s pretend that the recent increases we’ve seen in cases in Indiana are because positive cases are being fraudulently reported. That a healthcare worker can and will potentially put their job on the line to falsify 10 test kits and send them in for verification.
And let’s pretend all of them did come back fraudulently positive.
Aside from knowing first hand that not every test comes back positive as I’ve been tested, my wife has been tested and two of my coworkers — all who had negative results — we know that the positivity rate in Indiana has risen from about 3% in late June to about 8% now.
That means 92% of tests are still coming back negative.
“OK, well you know what I meant Mr. Semantics. They’re still faking the ones that are coming back positive!”
Fine, continuing.
So you’re telling me that among Indiana’s 92 counties, that among 214 test sites listed by the Indiana State Department of Health, with health care workers sending those tests they take on a daily basis to not just one singular lab but multiple different labs, that all, many, some, a few, whatever, are systematically faking and inflating test results just enough so that Indiana goes from around 350 cases a day to around 800 cases a day?
And there is enough of a fix on that all of those hundreds of health care workers at hundreds of testing sites, doctors offices and hospitals are sending results to numerous different labs and they’re all in on it together and are tinkering enough to make the numbers go up a couple hundred cases so as to be noticeable but not too noticeable that it makes you raise an eyebrow too high?
And the nurses are in on it. And the doctors. And the lab technicians. And state leaders including Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch, Dr. Kris Box, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Dr. Jennifer Sullivan and Dr. Dan Rusyniak, and the health officers in your home counties and, of course, me.
And that we’re all in one big group text that every day we wake up and go “How can we scare Hoosiers today? Muahahaha! World domination! We’re really going to get those rubes today!”
Or is it perhaps more reasonable that, you know, maybe new cases are up because the virus is circulating a little more widely and you should keep an eye out for your own health?
I roll my eyes at the people who accuse me of “fear mongering” or “trying to start a panic.”
We’re four months into this thing. If my goal was to incite widespread panic leading to the collapse of civil society, I think it’s more than fair to say that I’ve failed pretty miserably.
In the end, it’s my job to give you factual information. What you choose to do with it, that’s up to you.
As for the conspiracy theories?
Give me a break.
