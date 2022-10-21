Recently when I went to The Haire Cellar in Kendallville, I saw more than ladies in various states of hair enhancement.
About a dozen pumpkins representing everything from donuts to bathing beauties were parked and perched throughout the shop.
The stylists have a fun contest going: With small tootsie rolls visitors can vote for their preferred pumpkin creations.
In celebration of Halloween creativity, this week’s column lets photos tell the story. Thank you, Haire Cellar ladies, for the smiles!
+++
Thank you to everyone who shares photos and/or stories. When you share your stories and/or photos, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
