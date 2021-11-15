"My job will replace me, but my kids CAN'T."
This was a rather poignant line from a long email I received last week from a woman who read my recent column about the Great Resignation and felt compelled to write in.
In it, I theorized that one of the main reasons why a record-number of people quit their jobs in August — then did it again in even larger numbers in September — is that more people are seeking a better work/life balance coming out of the worst of the pandemic. That being forced to stay home made many people realize there is more to life than working.
The email I received from this Whitley County reader tells a story of burnout and frustration. She was working a full-time job and went through a brutal pandemic, working in her company's online orders department, describing customers who were downright nasty to her because of shortages she had no control over.
While dealing with that, she was also covering staffing shortages in another department and then getting in trouble when her assigned department wasn't running at peak efficiency.
After three years, the building stress and continuing demands at work, she went from a loyal worker trying to do her best to essentially walking out.
"I stressed for so long about this small business, thinking they couldn’t do things without me, that the owner was going through tough times and blah blah blah, but the reality is my family was having a tough time! My partner and I were passing ships! My 4-year-old son, who will only be home for one more year before he is off to school himself, him and I hardly got to spend any time together ... My older step-kids, between everything they’ve got going on, we hardly ever talked. And that is what I’ve realized. My job will replace me, but my kids CAN'T," she wrote.
We keep calling it a "labor shortage," but there are continuing signs that the problem isn't simply people sitting on their couch with no electricity and no heat playing video games all day and cashing lucrative checks from Uncle Joe as talking-point politicians like the ones we have in Indiana would like to pretend.
As I've pointed out multiple times before when those "leaders" make those dubious claims, Indiana's labor force is 47,000 people bigger now than it was prior to the pandemic and the unemployment rate is essentially the same.
As labor has become tighter, companies from fast food restaurants to manufacturers have raised their wages. It's a buyers market if you're an able-bodied worker and many people are buying, saying good-bye to their current jobs in favor of something better — whether that's wages or working conditions or even just a change of scenery to finally get away from a job they hate.
I also saw another relevant point from my new favorite Indiana economist Micah Pollak from Indiana University Northwest (who gained my attention for his extensive COVID data analysis but he also works on non-COVID stuff too).
Last week he shared a graph titled "Number of Americans Holding Two or More Jobs." Sitting at about 7 million in 2010, that number rose to as high as about 8.5 million in 2019 but settled in at right about 8 million at the start of 2020.
And what's happened since? After plunging like all types of employment when the pandemic hit (falling rapidly to about 5.5 million), that number has rebounded, but only to 6.98 million as of October 2021.
"Rising wages have made it easier to survive on a single job. It's not 'I don't want to work' but 'I don't want (or need) to work multiple jobs,'" Pollak tweeted with his graph. "Workers that previously had a 2nd or 3rd job to make ends meet (such as working fast food part-time) may no longer need to. Workers are still here, they're just not filing multiple jobs as often."
I can definitely believe that, as I know the struggle even our company has had looking for people to deliver newspapers or work a few hours on nights in our distribution department stuffing and bundling papers.
As I said two weeks ago, I suspect the U.S. has long been short on labor, but we're just finally starting to see all the cracks.
How many of you have fewer workers in your workplace today than five, 10 years ago? And how many of you have taken on additional job duties from those missing people without picking up their missing wages, too?
In the end, I think it's funny.
Over recent years when workers have been complaining that they've been asked to do more with less and without being compensated, they were dismissed by some as whiny, entitled and not deserving.
Now, surprisingly, when employers are forced to make do with less — less workers and less profit as they have to pay people more — they don't like that prospect very much, do they?
Neither do consumers, including the ones who were vehement that certain people didn't deserve more money for their jobs and now are livid they have to wait longer in the drive-thru for their burger and fries.
People making more money, not having to work a roster of jobs, spending more in the economy and the government pumping cash into households and states to try to rebound the pandemic-shocked economy — it's all now the biggest calamity in American history, supposedly.
It made me ask the question, after observing all the punditry on the topic, are people actually making the argument that prosperity is bad for the U.S.?
Because if that's the case — if workers and families doing better by themselves is viewed as a negative — then there's some serious questions we should be asking about the foundational aspects of our economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.