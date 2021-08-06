Lois, great-grandmother of Ash August, 6, admits she has “kind of let my hair go” with taking care of her husband and other things going on. Ash August walked up to Lois the other day, looked straight at her without a smirk, and said, “Grams, your hair looks like a peacock.” Lois got up and looked in the mirror and said, “Ash August, there is definitely a resemblance to a peacock!” — Lois Dee Housholder-Dennis of Fort Wayne
Dani Simmers said Clayton Christlieb, 6, said he wants to be “a policeman, and after that I will be a doctor, and then a fireman!”
Sometimes, when Luke, 2, sees Steve working on his laptop, he’ll get his own (kids) laptop out and sit next to his father on the couch to work, too. So last time he did it, Steve told him, “I need you to finish up reporting that story about the cow,” at which point Luke hit the cow-shaped button on his laptop. “You know what? You better call the frog to confirm those details, too,” to which Luke said, “Frog, ribbit!” and then pressed the frog button. “Just for kicks, call the sheep too and get her input,” Steve said. And, of course, Luke did. Steve said he wishes all his reporters were so responsive to his demands! — Steve Garbacz, The News Sun executive editor
Sebastian, 4, expressed his thoughts about his baby brother, Leo, after Leo had a particularly loud crying session, this way: “I still love him a little bit,” Sebastian said, “but I don’t like him anymore.” — Katy Anderson Mauricio, mother of Sebastian and Leo and NPRI broadcaster in Fort Wayne
A grandmother got a funny shaped bruise on her forearm while gardening. A granddaughter noticed it and said, “I really like your tattoo, Grandmother? Is it a caterpillar?”
Priscilla, 5, of Chile told her mother that the carbonated water “tickled” her teeth!
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755 and share this column with others. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Thank you!
