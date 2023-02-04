Headaches come in many types. Some are related to stress or others follow concussions. Some can even be life-threatening when a blood vessel to the brain bursts. But the headaches I want to write about here are migraines.
Although migraine headaches come in several types and severities, they are generally throbbing in one particular area of the head, often with nausea and sensitivity to light and sound.
They are also often difficult to prevent and treat. So, any clues about what might relate to migraines is worth a look.
That is why I am sharing results from a cross-sectional study of more than 11,000 American adults that suggests that people with higher dietary zinc intake have a nearly one-third lower risk of migraine than those who get little zinc in their diets.
Researchers at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing analyzed publicly available data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to determine whether people self-reporting migraine or severe headache had lower zinc intake, compared with people without migraine. The data used in the analysis was collected between 1999 and 2004 and contained information on foods and drinks consumed by participants in a 24-hour period, along with additional health information.
The investigators divided their study’s 11,088 participants into five groups based on dietary zinc consumption as inferred from the foods they ate. They also considered zinc supplementation, for which data was available for 4,324 participants, of whom 2,607 reported use of supplements containing zinc.
About 20% of the participants reported migraine or severe headache within the previous three months. Pregnant women were excluded from analysis, and the investigators adjusted for a range of covariates, including age, sex, ethnicity, education level, body mass, smoking, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and nutritional factors.
They noted that the highest-consuming group (15.8 mg or more zinc per day) saw the lowest risk of migraine compared with the low-consuming group (5.9 mg or less daily). Among people getting high levels of zinc (19.3-32.5 mg daily) through supplements, the risk of migraine occurrence was even lower.
There were significant limitations of the study, including its cross-sectional design and use of a broad question to determine the prevalence of migraine. However, the findings suggest the possibility that zinc could be an important nutrient influencing migraine, possibly related to zinc’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
These findings added to a growing amount of information about nutritional factors and migraine. For example, low magnesium levels are common in people with migraines, and magnesium supplementation is recommended by some healthcare providers as a preventive treatment for migraines.
There was also a recent study suggesting that vitamin B12 and magnesium supplementation in women combined with high-intensity interval training helped migraine pain.
A 2022 study found that alpha lipoic acid supplementation reduced migraine severity, frequency, and disability in women with migraines.
Vitamin D levels were also found to be lower in people with migraines, compared with controls and a randomized trial of 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 daily appeared to be related to reduced monthly headache days, headache duration, severity of headaches, and pain reliever use, compared with placebo.
Other nutrients that might possibly be related to migraine headaches include coenzyme Q10, calcium, folic acid, vitamin B6, and vitamin B1.
If you are thinking that all of these things are too much to keep track of, I understand. Let me try to simplify the message here, at least as it relates to zinc.
As always, eat a healthy and well-balanced diet. Sources of dietary zinc include red meat, nuts, legumes, poultry, shellfish (especially oysters), whole grains, some cereals, and even dark chocolate.
The recommended daily dosage of zinc is 9.5 mg in men and 7 mg in women. Most people get enough zinc in their diet. However, vegetarians, vegans, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and adults over age 65 may need to take supplemental zinc.
As far as the other nutrients mentioned here, you might consider supplements if you are a migraine headache sufferer.
More importantly, migraine sufferers should discuss the problem with their healthcare providers since there are prescription medicines that can help prevent or stop migraines when they do occur.
