In her beautiful handwriting, Nancy Noyes, a great-grandmother of seven, sent me what she titled, “Making Memories.”
These are her stories, as she shared them. Thank you, Nancy!
I always enjoyed doing fun things with my grandchildren. One adventure was a mystery trip with our oldest grandsons, Adam, 10, and Jacob, 8. It was a March spring break. I instructed them to pack a swimsuit and snow boots and I kept them in suspense until arriving at Pokagon State Park.
A thrill for them ... Wow! A real hotel, real elevators, a swimming pool and a real hotel room with a key! Exploring and unpacking began for one whole night. Plans were made to go swimming and then go walk on the trails.
Our walk took us to the fire tower and it was getting close to dark and it began to snow, not a little, a lot! It covered our tracks, the trail, to frolicking boys and a concerned grandma.
One asked, “Are you lost, Grandma?”
I assured them I wasn’t. Actually, I was, after ending up at the tower a second time! By then the snow stopped and the North Star was in full glory “leading” us south toward the inn. Somehow it seems to recall another story?
Back at the hotel, we find it is too late for the restaurant to be open. But it is more fun to feast on a jar of peanut butter, sharing one spoon, along with crackers, apples and M&Ms. And also needed trips to the ice machine, via elevator, of course ... lots of giggles!
Years passed and it became an annual trip, but in the summer instead of winter. Grandchildren multiplied and were added each year, until there were five grandsons and finally a granddaughter. Two hotel rooms or a cabin were required and the “big kids” took charge of the younger ones.
They are all adults now and still talk about “Grandma’s trips” to Pokagon State Park.
Here are more stories from Nancy.
The Baker family was assembled for Christmas dinner at Grandma’s house. Little Sarah noticed a single candle on a cake. She asked Grandma Roberta what it was for. Grandma said, “It’s for Jesus, it’s His birthday.” Sarah was so surprised. “Is He coming to our party, too?” Maybe someday, Sarah.
We have visits from our “grand dog” every week and we are convinced that Nellie knows her schedule. She has “the look” and will stare, unblinking, until she gets your attention. Her family shared this story upon getting “the look.” Has she been fed? Yes. Had a walk? Yes. But it’s Tuesday ... “I go to Grandma’s house!” Yes, they finally got the message as “I” go in excited circles and “talking” ... let’s go!
Nellie will do the same “look” when it’s time for her to go home to her family.
I’m sure there are other amusing pet stories to share.
Readers, thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos — about kids or pets — you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family. Maybe they will have stories for this column, too!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
