With several holidays fast approaching and the COVID-19 pandemic still with us, we need to make plans differently than in years past.
I know that all of us are tired of talking about the virus. But let’s talk about how we can celebrate Halloween as safely as possible and still have some fun.
Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween.
First of all, the COVID-19 virus is real and dangerous, especially if you are a senior citizen or have chronic health problems. Please understand that the virus is present in our community and anyone might inadvertently bring it to you.
So, if you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
However, for everyone else, there are some lower risk activities from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested as alternatives:
• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household
• Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
• Decorating your house, apartment or living space
• Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
• A virtual Halloween costume contest
• A Halloween movie night with people you live with
• A scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house
Some other activities are thought to be of moderate risk:
• Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)
Note: If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 second before and after preparing the bags.
• A small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than six feet apart
• Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than six feet apart
Note: A Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and does not leave gaps around the face. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
• Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than six feet apart
Note: If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.
• Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people can maintain social distancing
• Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least six feet apart
We should all avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus:
• Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door
• Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots
• Attending crowded costume parties held indoors
• Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming
• Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
For all the adults involved, it would be wise to avoid alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors. Since we live in an area with community spread of COVID-19, we should avoid traveling to any rural fall festival that is not in our community.
The relative risk of any activity is not a guarantee. It is always possible to pick up a virus doing a low risk activity or stay healthy after a higher risk activity. Sometimes it will just be the luck of the draw. But it seems logical that we try to stack the odds in our favor whenever possible while we still have some fun.
