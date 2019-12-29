KENDALLVILLE — A new record for Noble County’s biggest-ever meth bust drew the most attention from readers during the pre-Christmas week.
The last two weeks of the year are generally a slow news time — government meetings are wrapped up, schools are out and many people are out of the office around the holidays — but that hasn’t mean a slowdown in readers checking out our top stories.
On Dec. 19, officers with the Noble County Narcotics Division raided a mobile home in Kimmell, seizing more than 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. That seizure topped a previous record of 18 pounds during a bust north of Ligonier in December 2016.
No arrests were made at the time, but the case remains under investigation. We’ll be keeping tabs on the story and report back if/when officers catch any suspects connected to the bust.
Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25:
Noble County makes biggest-ever meth bust — 4,979 pageviews
Ceremony launched new DeKalb Humane shelter — 1,981 pageviews
Michigan man sentenced on meth charge — 1,525 pageviews
Howe woman killed in accident — 1,356 pageviews
Auto museums rev up cooperations — 1,162 pageviews
New Social Security policy will impact service — 1,053 pageviews
First school-owned subdivision dedicated — 981 pageviews
Sherck retires from Noble EDC — 756 pageviews
Gerber’s name lives on in Eastside gym — 715 pageviews
Removal of Parks Authority member sparks complaint — 655 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, the big meth bust story drew the most reach, while stories about the DeKalb Humane Society shelter and an arrest made in a Rome City vandalism case were also popular.
Dec. 20 — With a typical dose being a quarter gram, 20 pounds represents than 36,000 hits of meth seized by police: 5,164 people reached, 365 reactions, 105 shares, 121 comments.
Dec. 20 — Ceremony launches new shelter: 4,003 people reached, 46 reactions, 114 shares.
Santa, the DeKalb Humane Society shelter and fatal auto accidents were the most popular posts on the three daily paper’s Facebook pages:
Dec. 24 — Santa sighting at Lake James! (The Herald Republican): 2,656 people reached, 184 reactions, 11 shares, four comments.
Dec. 20 — A long-awaited Christmas present to DeKalb County (The Star): 331 people reached, 1,193 reactions, 118 shares, 76 comments.
Dec. 19 — It’s been a bad week for auto accidents, as police reported local fatalities in the third fatal in as many days (The News Sun): 3,860 people reached, 59 reactions, 14 shares, six comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.