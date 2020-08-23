In order to get beyond the mess we are in with the pandemic COVID-19 virus, the experts tell us that many of us will need to develop immunity to the virus. That might be achieved by most people having had the disease, like the people of Sweden seem to be trying for. But most of the rest of the world is trying to slow down the virus spread while hoping for the development of an effective vaccine.
That brings us to Operation Warp Speed, which is our government’s effort to speed up the development and availability of a vaccine. This race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine has intensified safety concerns about such a shot.
There are more than 200 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development globally, including more than 20 in human clinical trials. Although vaccines typically take 10 years or longer to develop and test for safety and effectiveness and the quickest up to now has been four years, the Russians are already starting to give a vaccine they say is safe and effective after less than a year.
While the drive to find a COVID-19 vaccine fast is good for politicians, many of us are concerned that too fast cannot be safe.
Regulators around the world have repeatedly said speed will not compromise safety, as quicker results would come from conducting parallel trials that are usually done in sequence. However, these reassurances have failed to convince many, including in Western countries where suspicion among the Anti-Vaxxers about vaccinations was already growing before the pandemic.
Preliminary results of a survey conducted over the last three months in 19 countries showed that only about 70% of British and U.S. respondents would take a COVID-19 vaccine if available. But I am thinking that even that disappointing number over-estimates the case.
Only 42% of Americans questioned in a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll say they would get vaccinated for the coronavirus when and if a vaccine is made available. The same poll suggests that the percentages have been going down from 55% in early May to 50% in late May and 46% in early July.
The poll also showed the percentage of people who would get vaccinated dropped significantly if it caused side effects such as fever or headaches in a third of those who receive it. When asked if they would take the vaccine if it required multiple doses over several weeks, there was an 11-percentage point increase in people who would refuse the vaccine.
Drug makers and governments had hoped the scale of the COVID-19 crisis would overcome concerns about vaccines, which they see as crucial to defeating the pandemic and enabling economies to fully recover from its impact.
Vaccine hesitancy, which is the reluctance or refusal to be vaccinated, has been named by the World Health Organization as one of the top 10 global health threats.
The problem of vaccine hesitancy was brought home to me by a recent conversation with a friend and colleague who told me of patients who expressed concerns about conspiracy theories as outrageous as the idea that Bill Gates would put something in the vaccine by which the person’s activity could be tracked from then on.
On the other hand, I was happy to hear that same physician say that when a vaccine has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, he would want to be first in line to receive the vaccine.
He is not alone in that physicians are the most likely group of health care professionals to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available, according to another recent poll of more than 7000 health care professionals, including clinicians, medical students and administrators.
Since a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available in the U.S., we do not need to commit to receive the shot now. But it is wise that we each think about whether we will be willing to go ahead when the time comes.
Personally, I plan to look at as much of the available data as I can obtain. Then, I will make a decision about whether to be an early bird or wait for more experience. But I am sure that my default position, like that of my friend, will be to get the vaccine as soon as possible if it appears to be safe and effective.
I hope that will be your position too. Otherwise, herd immunity is a dream that is unlikely to come true any time soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.