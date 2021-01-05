It's one of the most wonderful times of year — the start of the NFL playoffs.
This year, it's a bonus, as it's the first year that the playoff field has expanded to seven teams per conference, as opposed to the familiar six in the past.
Some years, good teams barely miss the cutoff. This year, two teams of regional interest — the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears — were the lucky recipients of that extra berth.
But not all teams are created equal.
So who's got a bead on going all the way this year? While I wouldn't advise you using this analysis for betting on one of the thousand sportsbooks that now make up five of every six football game commercials, here's my short takes on each team still in it:
AFC
1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
The returning champs look tough, but can they defy history? Winning back-to-back Super Bowls is a feat accomplished by only eight squads in the NFL's history and it hasn't happened since New England in 2003 and 2004. Patrick Mahomes is a stud, though.
2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
The Bills seem to be getting better every year and youngster Josh Allen is coming into his own. With Tom Brady gone from New England, the AFC East was Buffalo's to win. Their offense is second best in yards and points per game and the defense is still good. Colts fans beware.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
If you want an upset, you may find it here. After opening 11-0, the Steelers dropped four of their last five. The wheels look like they've come off and they face the usually terrible, now actually not terrible Cleveland Browns this week, after the Browns just beat them in Week 17. An early exit may be in the cards.
4. Tennessee Titans (11-5)
If the Titans' gameplan for the postseason is anything but give Derrick Henry the ball 50 times, you have to wonder about the coaching. Henry broke 2,000 yards in the regular season and had 17 TDs. Stop him and you stop the Titans, but that's proven nearly impossible to do this year.
5. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
The Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson were the toast of the league last year. This year, they've looked much less spectacular. The defense is actually looking better than the offense, but Baltimore still spins the scoreboard, seventh overall in scoring.
6. Cleveland Browns (11-5)
High school seniors may not have been alive the last time the Browns made the playoffs, but they're not only in but in after surviving a brutal AFC Central. The defense is OK and the offense is just OK too, but they're finding a way to win as opposed to their usual shtick of finding ways to blow games.
7. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)
The Colts could have been a No. 4 seed if not for Tennessee's late miracle play on Sunday. Jonathan Taylor made Hoosiers forget Marlon Mack's name quick. Phillip Rivers and the passing games feels like an afterthought. Can they stop blowing second halves bad? We'll see.
NFC
1. Green Bay Packers (13-3)
Aaron Rodgers is putting up MVP-caliber numbers again and with the No. 1 seed, the road to the Super Bowl now runs through Lambeau Field. The Packers, at home, in the cold? That's a tall order for any team to beat week to week.
2. New Orleans Saints (12-4)
Drew Brees missed a good chunk of the season but the Saints kept winning even with gadget QB Taysom Hill subbing in, which tells you something about this team's overall talent level. News is circulating that this may be Brees' final season, so expect the Saints to play at their highest level.
3. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)
Russell Wilson can still fling it and he's got two great receivers in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who has become one of the NFL's new wideout sensations. Seattle still runs the ball well too and plays good defense, but the Seahawks played a weak schedule this year, so they may look better on paper than they actually are this year.
4. Washington Football Team (7-9)
The NFC East is the biggest joke in football. Had Washington lost in Week 17, the division winner would have entered the playoffs at 6-10. QB Alex Smith's return to football after a gruesome compound leg fracture is this year's feel-good story and making the playoffs was a cherry on top, but that's about all you should expect to get out of their entry this postseason.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
Were the Patriots perennial powerhouses because of Coach Bill Belichick or QB Tom Brady? The Bucs answered that question as Brady is in the playoffs and his former Patriots aren't. Tampa has the third highest scoring offense and seventh best defense on points. Never bet against the NFL's greatest QB of all-time.
6. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
The Rams beat four of the other NFC playoff teams already this year (Washington, Chicago, Seattle and Tampa Bay), but they also lost to the miserable New York Jets. They've got the best defense in the league but their offense isn't producing — they've put up 30 or more points just once in the last 11 weeks. Defense wins championships, the saying goes, but in today's game you've gotta score points, too.
7. Chicago Bears (8-8)
As a Bears fans, let me lay it out: This team is not good. They beat just one team with a winning record this year (Tampa Bay) and they only won that because Tom Brady is so old he had a senior moment and forgot what down it was while leading a game-winning drive. Chicago's shown a bit more life since they took play-calling away from head coach Matt Nagy, but that came against three bad teams. Expect a first-round exit.
Steve's Pick: The NFC looks like Green Bay's to lose as the Packers have looked solid and have home-field advantage throughout January. The AFC feels much more competitive and chalk is boring, but who wouldn't enjoy seeing a State Farm Insurance commercial play out for four quarters, Rodgers v. Mahomes? Green Bay over Kansas City 38-31.
