KENDALLVILLE — East Noble football owned readers’ attention in the last week, as the football team competed in the Class 4A state championship game on Nov. 30.
Although East Noble finished runners-up in a 21-3 loss to Evansville Memorial, the Knights reign as No. 1 on KPC Media Group’s website and Facebook page this week.
The News Sun team’s coverage of the lead up to the game, the Saturday afternoon slugfest in Indianapolis and the aftermath of the trip all ranked highly in this week’s web report.
The story about East Noble quarterback Bailey Parker winning the Mental Attitude Award was the most-read story on kpcnews.com in the past week, while a live video from East Noble High School showing the team’s return to Kendallville garnered the most reach on Facebook.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 stories on kpcnews.com in the last week:
East Noble’s Bailey Parker wins mental attitude award — 3,040 pageviews
Community celebrates East Noble success — 2,915 pageviews
Jeremy McKinley named new Kendallville fire chief — 1,916 pageviews
Making Plays: Angola’s 4’s legacy still vibrant to Amstutz — 1,171 pageviews
Confident Perkins key for Heights success — 1,152 pageviews
Changing of the Guard: DeKalb County gains new veterans service officer — 1,144 pageviews
Candle blamed for fire in Auburn duplex — 1,129 pageviews
Albion lets street department chief go — 795 pageviews
Police continue to investigate crash — 657 pageviews
Indiana Football Super Fan: Wintin nears feat of seeing college football in every Indiana stadium — 638 pageviews
The KPC News Facebook page was flooded with posts on Nov. 30 during the state finals game, including game updates and videos from sports editor Ken Fillmore. But the most popular post came from a live video later in the night on East Noble’s return:
Nov. 30 — East Noble football players return to ENHS for a community rally: 14,170 people reached, 923 reactions, 104 shares, 8,534 video views
Nov. 30 — Hundreds came out late to East Noble High School to welcome the Knights home from Indianapolis: 7,082 people reached, 860 reactions, 84 shares
Nov. 30 — EN QB Bailey Parker was recognized with the prestigious Mental Attitude Award after the Class 4A title game: 6,026 people reached, 1,414 reactions, 115 shares
Dec. 3 — (Shared from News Sun) A longtime volunteer and EMT has been picked as the new Kendallville fire chief: 5,705 people reached, 116 reactions, 62 shares.
Keep an eye on kpcnews.com and our Facebook pages for upcoming holiday event videos and photo galleries. Today, you can find video and a photo gallery from Kendallville’s Christmas Parade on Saturday.
Did you know that each KPC publication has its own Facebook page? While the KPC News page has posts about the biggest regional stories, you can follow all of our publications — The News Sun, The Star, The Herald Republican, The Advance Leader (Ligonier), the Albion News Era (Albion), the Garrett Clipper (Garrett) and the Butler Bulletin (Butler) — to get additional posts with news relevant to your home area.
