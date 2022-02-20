KENDALLVILLE — A Wolcottville deputy town marshal who was arrested and charged with six felonies for alleged incidents involving inappropriate communication and contact with two 16-year-old girls was the most read story of the week.
Several crime stories charted highly this week as people clicked in to find out about the latest arrests and court hearings.
Authorities allege a Wolcottville deputy town marshal Zarek Finley was on duty when he arranged to meet a 16-year-old girl Monday following social media “discussion of sex acts taking place when they met.”
Only Finley, 27, hadn’t been “discussing” anything with the girl — he had been unknowingly conversing on social media with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
When Finley showed up for Monday’s alleged rendezvous, the FBI and Indiana State Police were there to greet him.
Finley was arrested at approximately 1:33 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police. He was booked into the Noble County Jail and held without bond until Tuesday’s hearing in Noble Circuit Court.
The story was viewed nearly 7,500 times to take the top spot this week.
These were the Top 10 most-read stories of the week from Feb. 10-16:
1) Wolcottville deputy charged with six felonies — 7,461 pageviews
2) Angola man arrested on child porn charges — 6,373 pageviews
3) Man facing 15 count of burglary — 3,487 pageviews
4) Garrett woman facing murder charge pleads guilty to aggravated battery — 1,545 pageviews
5) Teachers understand the values their communities hold (letter to the editor) — 1,469 pageviews
6) Family relationships at Garrett help spur team success — 1,352 pageviews
7) Agriculture is passionate about Valentine’s Day — 1,320 pageviews
8) Alleged molester fails to appear for court — again — 1,304 pageviews
9) Garrett’s lesson learned Railroader girls win 3A regional title — 1,077 pageviews
10) Mayor shares vision for Cedar Creek — 856 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, a big donation from the former Howe Military School, the Finley arrest and this week’s COVID-19 update were the top posts of the week:
Feb. 11: (Shared from The News Sun) Howe Military closed in 2019 and the campus was sold to the World Olivet Assembly. The proceeds from that sale will be used for a community grant program and vocational education scholarship program for area students — 9,630 people reached, 96 reactions, 16 shares, one comment
Feb. 15: (Shared from The News Sun) Finley is facing six total felony counts, including Level 5 and Level 6 charges related to two separate 16-year-old girls. The FBI had taken over a social media account of one of the girls, leading to Monday’s sting and arrest — 6,546 people reached, 32 reactions, 23 shares, five comments
Feb. 16: After spiking to nearly 14,000 new cases per day at its highest point during the omicron variant surge in January, a month later, new cases are down to about 2,000 per day and falling, the best since November — 4,935 people reached, 43 reactions, four comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a child porn arrest, a fire in the Waterloo area and the Finley arrest were the top posts of the week:
Feb. 11: (The Herald Republican) An Angola man was arrested at his place of employment Friday and is now facing eight preliminary charges of possession of child pornography — 5,547 people reached, 151 reactions, 91 shares, 97 comments
Feb. 16: (The Star) Firefighters save barn, animals rescued from Tuesday night fire north of Waterloo — 2,835 people reached, 168 reactions, 15 shares, 17 comments
Feb. 15: (The News Sun) According to court documents, a Wolcottville police deputy was messaging with who he thought was a 16-year-old girl on Valentine’s Day but when he went to meet up, it turned out to be other police officers. He’s now been charged with six felonies related to alleged inappropriate contacts with two different teens — 12,631 people reached, 253 reactions, 153 shares, 166 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.