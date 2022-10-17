It's a busy start to the new workweek and I'm not feeling particularly incensed or snarky about any particular topic (well, any particular topic I can sustain for 800 words without offending a large chunk of our readership), so I'll instead take a mulligan and write a series of vignettes about life with my closing-in-on-4-year-old, Luke.
Considering readers tend to tell me like they like hearing updates about my kiddo and considering we need relief from news about unsuccessful election coups and whatever new windmill our fearless Indiana elected representatives are tilting at, let's take a break.
"Hey Daddy!"
If Luke had a catch phrase, this would be it.
"Hey Daddy!" "Hey Daddy!" "Hey Daddy!" All day. Every day.
Some days I wish I had one of those clicker counters with me, so I could actually count how many times Luke feels compelled to grab my attention.
Even when he has my attention, there's no reason to not check to make sure that I'm still paying attention. "Hey Daddy!"
Luke hasn't figured out that he can just tell me something. He has to make sure to preface every statement with a "Hey Daddy!"
It starts out OK. But after 100 times I start wearing out. By "Hey Daddy!" number 1,000, I'm known to follow up with a "Luuuuuuuuuke... can we have some quiet time for like, three minutes?"
Fifteen seconds later... "Hey Daddy!"
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
It's like the early '90s all over again.
When searching for something new to watch to get a break from "Little Spiders" (Spidey and His Amazing Friends), "Big Spider" (Spider-Man cartoon series from the 1990s), "Weird Spider" (weird sci-fi Spider-Man Unlimited cartoon) and "Real Spider" (the trilogy of Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies from the 2000s), Ashley flipped on some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
The animated series debuted in 1987 and ran through 1996. And when I was a kid, it was my favorite TV show until Mighty Morphin Power Rangers debuted in 1993.
When my parents opened their video store, Prime Time Video, in Dyer with the Bonner family, Michelangelo made an appearance at the store's grand opening celebration, which made little Steve Garbacz and little Steve Bonner lose our collective 5-year-old minds.
I told Luke the other day, "You know, I was watching this show when I was your age."
He wasn't impressed.
"I said 'Sorry!'"
Toilet training is still an adventure. Luke is closing in on 4 and he still hasn't figured out the whole bathroom thing yet. He's good at peeing, but he's not so good at poop.
Granted, it's not because he doesn't understand. If you quiz him with questions like "Where does poop go?" he knows the answer is the toilet. He knows that the underwear rules are "No pee. No poop." When I ask him what he's going to do if he feels like he has to poop, he will tell me "Run to my toilet!"
And then, he doesn't do it.
We'll be sitting around and suddenly a get a fun whiff.
"Luke, did you poop?"
"No," he always answers, often a lie so bald-faced he probably has a popular account on Truth Social.
We go the bathroom. Drop trow. Eureka.
"Luuuuuke," I'll bemoan.
"Sorry..." he'll say abashedly.
"You're supposed to run to your toilet," I'll remind him.
"I said 'Sorry!'" he'll answer sometimes with general shame and other times with frustrated indignance.
This interaction has brought on a zen Dad-ism, not so good as "With great power comes great responsibility" of Spider-Man lore, but still pretty good if I say so myself.
"Saying 'sorry' doesn't mean anything if you don't stop doing it."
We're still working on it. We'll get there. Sooner than later, I hope.
"It's my favorite!"
Luke has a lot of favorites and he never hesitates to declare them.
His list of favorites includes: Spider-Man (obviously... guess what he's dressing up as for Halloween?), green beans, corn, juice, our dog Susie, the frog that lives in the creek next to our house, his sunglasses, Costco, Kroger, green lights (but not red lights!) and so on.
I'm convinced that, at one point of another, everything has been his favorite except for broccoli, which he has repeatedly and consistently declared "I don't like it!"
But, by far, his favorite thing is the color blue.
When we picked his winter coat, blue obviously won over black. My new Hyundai Elantra is blue, which is better than our white (silver) SUV. His blue PJ Mask shoes are better than his black Mickey Mouse shoes (although he's on a Mickey shoe kick because they light up while the lights in his PJ Masks shoes aren't working).
Mommy's favorite color is pink. Then Luke will ask me what my favorite color is.
"I like black and old gold," I'll respond, since I always BOILER UP.
"No Daddy, you can't have two! Only one!"
Stripe
This summer, we went to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo as we always do.
We hit the gift shop, and I was feeling unusually loose with my wallet. So I told Luke he could get a new stuffed animal.
After browsing the shelves, he latched onto a clouded leopard (Fort Wayne has two of these rare tree-climbing big cats).
"Hey Daddy, I love my tiger." Luke declared.
"He's a leopard," I corrected.
"He's my favorite," because of course he is.
"What's his name?" I asked.
He thought for a bit, then delivered.
"Stripe!"
For the record, leopards have spots, not stripes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.