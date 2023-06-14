DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend had a baby with someone who clearly expressed that he did not want to have children. My friend went ahead with the pregnancy anyway, and now her partner is absent in the child’s life, leaving her to care for the baby on her own.
To be honest, I am not sure what to do or how to react. I understand that she is going through a tough time, but I can’t help feeling frustrated about her decision. She knew that her partner didn’t want to have a baby, yet she went ahead and had one anyway. Why should she be surprised when he’s not present in their child’s life? I feel for her and am here for her, but how can I support her when I think she made the wrong decision? — Trying To Understand
DEAR TRYING TO UNDERSTAND: You can be a supportive friend even when you don’t align with all of your friend’s choices, and you can say as much to her. In fact, expressing your thoughts about her situation may help her to gain perspective and eventually accept full responsibility for her decision. You do need to pick your moment to have a heart-to-heart with her at a time when you believe she has the brain space to listen.
In this day and age, when the debate about abortion is roaring through our country, one reality comes to the fore: You should think about the consequences of your actions very carefully. One moment of fun can create a life. Will you be responsible for that life if it manifests?
DEAR HARRIETTE: Whenever I go to visit my sister in her summer community, it is awkward. She and all of her friends are coupled up. I am recently single. When I visit her, I’m not looking for a partner. I’m just there to chill, but at some point it feels weird for me to be the only one who is not with someone. I feel like her friends notice it, too. I know that once, years ago, there was a woman friend who came around, and she tried to seduce one of the husbands. That piece of history only makes things worse. I want to spend time with my sister, but I’m not sure how to handle those awkward moments. — Third Wheel
DEAR THIRD WHEEL: What can you do with yourself when cuddle time comes around? Is there nightlife where your sister summers? Can you physically go out when the couples start to nestle in? Can you go to your room and read, watch movies or otherwise occupy yourself? Can you bring a friend with whom you can spend time? There have got to be solutions that allow everyone to feel comfortable and for you to continue to visit your sister. Don’t give up. Get creative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.