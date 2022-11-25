Think Rep. Jim Banks is doing a great job representing northeast Indiana?
Well, too bad, we’re throwing him out of office.
Or, at least, we would be, if we introduced Congressional term limits.
In a plan like the one championed by Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, he would implement a limit of three two-year terms for U.S. Representatives and two six-year terms for Senators.
I would be remiss not to point out early that voters already have the mechanism to replace their representatives regularly. If you don’t think your elected officials are serving you well, you can always vote them out via election every two, four or six years.
But let’s look at Banks as a case study, He was first elected in 2016. He’s served three terms and was just elected to his fourth with 65% of the vote. He obviously remains very popular in his 12-county district. He just narrowly lost the race for majority whip, the No. 3 job in the coming GOP House majority.
So, we should probably get rid of him and cycle in someone new, right?
Let’s take our experienced employee, someone who has spent six years learning the job, making connections, building relationships with other lawmakers and with those in the many federal departments and agencies, and let’s throw him out and start all over with someone who has none of that.
How do you build real leadership if you’re constantly cycling out the team?
I was recently talking to Kendallville City Councilman Regan Ford following the announcement that Mayor Suzanne Handshoe would not seek a sixth term, and he told me that his longtime friend and former 20-year Mayor John Riemke once said it took an entire four-year term to really learn how to be mayor.
When I asked Mayor Suzanne Handshoe about that, she didn’t disagree, saying that she could look back at her first term and recognize how much she didn’t know.
To be effective at any job, experience is a benefit, not a detriment. And, in government, having a breadth of experience and memory is definitely a boon.
Government moves slow. Decisions build on one another. Being able to understand why you did something then and how that impacts what you’re doing now is important for informed decision-making.
That’s not to say a newbie can’t get brought up to speed on a topic second-hand, but it’s hard to beat being “in the room where it happens,” as Broadway’s “Hamilton” can tell us.
I get that people are annoyed by “career politicians” who enjoy healthy majorities in non-competitives districts. But if we toss out represenatives like Banks just because we can set an arbitrary expiration date on his service, are we actually expecting to get a new rep who is vastly different?
Would you even want a candidate who is vastly different?
Ultimately, what do you do when you get a leader who serves their constituents well, with efficiency, skill and wisdom?
Throw them out? Force the politicians to play musical chairs as they swap offices with each other every few years (like happens in county government)?
What a waste.
If you don’t like your leaders, you can vote them out.
Otherwise, let them serve, for as long as their constituents are happy to keep them.
