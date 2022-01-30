Q. We had some concrete sidewalk and a driveway poured this fall at our house. Everything looks great. They put a light broom texture on it and jointed the edges nicely. My question is should I have it sealed since it is exterior concrete; if so, when should I do it? — Dean, a regular reader
A. Some concrete guys will say it is not necessary to seal exterior concrete, but generally I disagree.
Yes, interior concrete is typically not sealed because it will be covered with floor covering. Usually, interior concrete is not sealed because the mortar of tile would not stick well to sealer, but exterior concrete is almost always sealed.
In the old days, they would never seal concrete.
Most of the time interior garage concrete floors are sealed, mainly for future protection. Sealing the interior concrete garage floor will help maintain its appearance and prevent staining from oils or car fluids.
Unsealed concrete is porous and will absorb fluids spilled on it. The same is true for your exterior concrete. If it is not sealed, it can absorb moisture, reducing its performance. Concrete can crack, spalling (breakdown) can occur and discoloring. Sealing helps reduce these common occurrences.
Generally, you would want to wait until the concrete is fully cured, which takes 28 days. The temperature needs to stay at least 50 degrees for at least four hours after sealing to make sure it is fully cured. Sealing is always required if you have stained or stamped concrete to help maintain the good-looking finish. You should then regularly seal your concrete every year from then on.
Sealing your regular troweled and broomed exterior concrete will maintain the new look for years to come, especially if you reseal every year or so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.