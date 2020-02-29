What is Lent? Is it biblical? Why participate?
Lent is a chance to participate in a spiritual journey. Depending on how you participate, Lent can be 40 days (not including Sundays) or 46 days (including Sundays). Jesus spent 40 days in the desert being tempted. Forty is a Biblical number. Some study Biblical numbers and their meanings. I find that to be fascinating.
Lent is not biblical. It is not a commandment. It is not something that we have been instructed to do by Jesus. I think you can make Lent a beautiful experience between you and the Lord. People tend to give up things for Lent. Social media fasts, for example. I would love to see spiteful, hateful posts go away. I like to look at social media through John Wesley’s Three Simple Rules:
• Do no harm.
• Do good.
• Stay in love with Jesus.
Those are great rules to focus on any day!
Last year I fasted on Thursdays. I did not eat from sunup to sundown. In scripture, Jesus talks about fasting.
Matthew 6:16-18 “When you fast, do not look somber as the hypocrites do, for they disfigure their faces to show others they are fasting. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you fast, put oil on your head and wash your face, so that it will not be obvious to others that you are fasting, but only to your father, who is unseen; and your father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”
So, it was for me. Not for others. It was also for me to listen to the Lord. I spent time throughout the day listening to the Lord. It was a powerful personal journey. You do not need Lent to fast and pray; it just encourages you to try a new spiritual discipline.
During Lent, you can take up things to improve your help. Thanking the Lord for the body and life, you have been given. During Lent, you could read three times a day. During Lent, you could write cards to others. During Lent, you can remember the amazing gift given to us by God of a new day.
During Lent, it is time to draw close to God.
James 4:8 “Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded.”
Drawing close to God is always a good thing. Whether you use Lent to do that or just your own personal strength and devotion time, you cannot go wrong.
I am looking forward to seeing where the journey takes us!
