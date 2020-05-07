One of the more interesting stories in beer is how Corona has come to dominate the import sector in American beers.
Founded in 1925 in the Tacuba section of Mexico City, Mexico, Grupo Modelo has grown to become the largest brewer in Mexico. The Modelo brewery began with a traditional German style of brewing for their beers, Corona originated as a German-style pilsner. As a marketing gimmick, both Corona and Modelo Especial began as being retailed in clear bottles to show the quality and character of the beer, even though dark colored glass is better to protect the beer from damage from light.
Corona Extra beer was successful from the beginning. One place it did especially well was boarder towns and American tourist locations. Grupo Modelo took advantage of the increase in boarder business during America’s prohibition in the 1920s and early 1930s. The light-bodied beer in the heat of Mexico also added to its appeal.
Surprisingly, Corona was not exported to the U.S. until relatively recently. Similar to that of Coors Banquet, a black market of Corona smuggling started to spring up in the 1970s in markets like Southern California, Southern Texas and Denver, Colorado. Corona was finally, legally introduced to the U.S. market in 1981 and quickly became one of the top imports in the U.S.
Grupo Modelo has grown to become a major beer importer in Mexico, as well as a producer. One of the brands they own in the Mexican market is Anheuser-Busch. This tight relationship eventually led to Anheuser-Busch purchasing a 17% minority ownership investment in Grupo Modelo in 1993. Eventually, A-B’s ownership would grow to 50% of the company, without the controlling vote to run the company. Interestingly, the arrangement did not include rights for Anheuser-Busch to import Modelo beers, including Corona, into the United States, those rights were retained by Crown Imports of Chicago, Illinois, a joint venture between Modelo and Constellation Brands.
Following Anheuser-Busch’s sell-out to Belgian based InBev in 2008, the combined company looked to buy out the remaining 50% in 2012 for $20.1 billion. This acquisition was stopped by anti-trust regulators in the U.S. until an agreement could be worked out that Constellation would buy all of Crown Imports as well as a smaller Mexican brewery under the Grupo Modelo umbrella.
Today, Corona is the No. 1 imported beer in the United States and the sixth-largest brand regardless of origin. With four variations of beer (Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier and Corona Familiar) the brand has a strong presence in the import cooler. Innovations over the past two years have seen the introduction of Corona Refresca and Corona Hard Seltzer.
During this period of coronavirus shutdowns and social distancing, a lot of jokes about Corona Extra began to arise. Even with the unfortunate name, sales of Corona beers were up in the U.S. over the first three months of 2020. However, the latest challenge has come from the Mexican government, which did not include the production of alcoholic beverages as an exempt and essential industry, shutting down beer production at least through April 30. The distribution chain in the U.S. has about a 70-day supply of Mexican beer, thus shortages are very unlikely at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.