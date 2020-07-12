Q. I have got a detached garage that has a space above that has vaulted ceilings with two dormers on the side. It has a full set of stairs and a floor with 3/4” sheeting. I would like to make this an office space for a small business I run. I understand the importance of making the floor and stairs adequate for my use. I understand the insulation envelope that you have mentioned in your articles of the past. The roof is stick built with 2x10” for rafters. I’m contemplating spray foam for added “R” value. I have been reading about “hot roof option” for spray foam insulation in the roof rafter cavity. Does that mean I do not use air baffles? What are your thoughts? — Jeremy in Noble County
A. Yes, what is commonly called a hot roof system is when closed cell, two-part spray foam is applied directly to the bottom of the roof decking without ventilating the bottom of the roof decking. The theory is that the closed cell foam is a vapor and air barrier that prevents moisture or air from reaching the underside of the sheeting where it meets a temperature change and causes water, moisture to occur.
A couple of problems can typically occur. If the spray foam is not properly installed and there are any bubbles or cracks that develop as it dries, this ruins the process, so an experienced installer is critical.
If the substate that you are applying foam to has any moisture at all due to high moisture content of the sheeting or dampness from condensation — that will cause the foam to not properly adhere.
Or if your framing lumber shrinks, expands or twists causing cracks for moisture laden air to reach the sheeting — now water will occur along with decay.
I like to still create an air channel across the bottom of the sheeting (cold roof assembly) and still use the spray foam for added insulation value.
