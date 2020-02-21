“And you were dead in the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the year, the spirit that is now at work in the sons of disobedience — among whom we all once lived in the passions of our flesh, carrying out the desires of the body and the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, but the rest of mankind. But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ — by grace you have been saved — raise us up with him and seated us with him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, so that in the coming ages he might show the immeasurable riches of his grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus.” Ephesians 2:1-7 ESV
I have not always been a pastor, let alone a believer in Christ. The first part of my life was spent not knowing God; I was busy being a kid. My thoughts focused around playing games, hanging out with my friends, and just doing what I wanted to do. I had no idea of what sin was or what that meant to me. I didn’t know about what was good and what was bad, but at that time, I really didn’t care which one I had to follow in order for me to have what I want and to make myself happy.
As maturity came, my ignorance began to fade away and I began to build a conscience: part this was due my mother’s influence in her desire to teach me to be able to make a positive difference in life. But the real influence came from the holy spirit by means of my brother David. I am very close to my brother and it is because of him that I am now a Christian and a believer in Christ. When he came to know Jesus as savior and Lord and I saw the difference in his life; I desired the same for myself.
When I realized what sin was, I felt totally unworthy of God’s grace as defined in the Bible. Several of the churches that I attended when I first became a believer taught different variations about what grace was and was not. Several of the churches I attended were legalistic and had set rules and guidelines in which a believer must follow before they could get grace while others taught that grace was free, so long as you had faith. As a new believer, I couldn’t wrap my head around how faith would bring grace. Then I had someone explain to me how the two interacted and work together to bring forgiveness and cleansing to the believer.
This particular passage paints a picture of today’s modern world even though when it was written, it was written for that time of the world and it points out how many live for themselves and believe themselves to be the center of the universe. We see evidence as we look around of people living for themselves and their desires, willing to do whatever it takes to make themselves happy at the expense of others. And I have to admit, when I was younger, I, too, fit into this category.
When I came to the realization that I could not win God’s grace by doing good things and being a good person, I realized that God’s grace is a gift and that it is imparted to all who choose to believe and have faith in this gift. Do we deserve it? Certainly not! Do we desire it and need it to have restored relationship with God through Christ Jesus our Lord? We certainly do!
It is important to note that this only comes from Christ Jesus. Many people assume that they can come through other means, however, they only fool themselves. The ruler of this world (Satan) tries to make us think differently, trying to convince us to believe that just being good and doing good things is good enough to have our relationship with God. The scripture tells us that grace is given to us by God alone and it is only through Christ and not by our own deeds.
I have faith to believe the Bible to be true and that the Holy Spirit is the one who reveals its truths to the believer. And as we put the Scriptures into action in our lives; we prove it true over and over again. And the more that I attempt to put into practice; the easier my faith comes because I see faith turning into evidence-based practices on God’s behalf. Thus, faith comes more naturally because of the mercies. Grace unites faith; faith unites the believer with God, and man is restored in relationship with God.
I cannot get any easier for mankind: God’s grace and mercies reaches out to man and woos him to relationship with He who is able to save. All we have to do is to have faith. If you would like to contact me to find out more about this; you can reach me at pastorjohnboy@netscape.net.
