Yes, there are silver linings to social distancing and having more time ... much more time ... with family.
About a week ago Jenni and her son Noah took an evening walk around town. Jenni shared this with friends: “I now know the secrets that happen when I go to bed at night. I know what meals to make in the next several days, what snacks everyone in the house have eaten ... because he didn’t eat that much (sure, Noah) and a lot of TikTok videos, when his last shower was, how he needs to trim his toenails and why do people smoke cigarettes and just throw them outside? Why do people decorate with stone figures? The squirrel that he made a voice for as if the squirrel was talking to us. Wowsers!!!! I think he got all his words in for the day just in the walk.” — Jenni Ritchie (mother of Noah) of Kendallville
In last week’s funny kids column, I shared stories about people’s efforts to home school. Writing that column reminded me of the home schooling that went on in our home many years ago. Around ages 4-8 — often with their friends — the girls would line up their dolls and stuffed animals and teach them.
But better yet, was the one-on-one instruction that occurred when daughter Liz would get home from elementary school and begin to teach younger sister Catherine everything she had learned that day. Sometimes Liz would get information mixed up or she would embellish instruction with her imagination. With wide eyes, Catherine, who was in pre-school at the time, took it all in. Had smartphones been around, I would have shared video of this with others. But I only have my memory ... and the funny kids columns.
Here are a few school stories about schooling at home from Chapter 6, called “Kids and Education,” of Volume 1 of “The Funny Things Kids Say.” The book was published in 1994.
One day a man from the church was helping Pastor Ebey with some repair work at the Sugar Ridge parsonage. The Ebeys’ youngest daughter, Esther, a preschooler, brought out a sheet of typing paper completely filled with typewriting. She wanted the guest to read it. “I can type pretty good,” Esther said. “But I can’t read it!”
When Catherine was learning to spell, she tried to impress her 4-year-old brother with her knowledge. She often asked him spelling questions, and, of course, he could never answer correctly. But one day it was different. “Paul, do you know what N-O spells?” she asked. “No,” Paul said. “Paul!” Catherine exclaimed in amazement. “You know how to spell!”
Lucy, 6, and Dorothy Lee, 4, were playing with books, papers and pencils. “Are you playing school?” their mother asked. “No, college,” they replied.
Leslie, 6, was deep in thought. All at once she asked her mom, Dorothy, “Are there any colleges other than Indiana and Purdue?” Dorothy said yes. “Oh, good,” Leslie said, “because I’m not that good of a basketball player.”
This last story is from this past fall. Sara’s normal routine was to be picked up from preschool and sit on the couch and relax while watching Sesame Street until her father would come home. But sometimes Sara and her mother would go to the playground or park. It was such a sunny and mild day that her mother said, “Sara, do you want to go for a walk?” Sara replied, “No, thank you. I have to do work ... I have to go do lots of TV work, Mommy.” Translation: “I have to watch Sesame Street!” — Liz (mother of Sara) of Pennsylvania
Thank you to everyone who shares their first-person stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987. If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for sharing this column!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
