There are many studies and opinions about whether we should be eating meat. The vegetarians and vegans of the world have a lot of background material on which to base their lifestyles. While I applaud their commitments to save themselves and the planet, I continue to be a carnivore, mainly because I like the taste of meat.
In my effort to keep an open mind about following a healthy diet, I have tried “veggie burgers” many times from various sources. However, none of them have tasted like hamburgers. In fact, there have even been times when I was unable to finish a sandwich because it tasted so bad, which is very uncommon for me as a long-term member of the “clean plate club.”
With that in mind, I was intrigued to learn that we now have the “Impossible Burger” by Impossible Foods.
Two things set these patties apart from the typical veggie burger. First, in terms of appearance as well as protein, fat, and total calories, an Impossible Burger looks a lot like a regular old hamburger. When compared with a typical veggie burger and an 85% lean hamburger, it matches up better with the latter.
The other thing that sets the Impossible Burger apart is a molecule called leghemoglobin, which got its name because it is a hemoglobin-like molecule that comes from legume plants.
You will probably recognize heme, which is the iron-binding molecule at the center of hemoglobin in our blood and myoglobin in our muscle. It gives meat some of that bloody, meaty flavor and appearance.
Well-known legumes include alfalfa, clover, beans, peas, chickpeas, lentils, lupins, mesquite, carob, soybeans, peanuts, and tamarind. But in this case, leghemoglobin was initially derived from soybean roots, where it is used to supply oxygen to those nitrogen-fixing bacteria in the root nodules to do their nitrogen-fixing work.
However, Impossible Foods actually uses specially created yeast to produce their leghemoglobin.
In August 2019, leghemoglobin was approved as a red food color additive by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That opened the Impossible Burger to the mass market and all of the advertising you have likely seen by Burger King and others.
I have tried the Impossible Burger a couple of times and found it to taste very similar to hamburger. Certainly, it was closer to the real thing than any other veggie burger I have tried to date.
The question remains as to whether this product will actually turn out to be a good thing for our health.
From what we know so far, it is probably safe to eat. A bioinformatic study suggests that leghemoglobin should not cause allergic reactions, and rat-feeding studies did not show any worrying findings.
Of course, since it is a chemical found in nature, we have been consuming some of this stuff whenever we have eaten legumes. But to be fair, there are no long-term data to assure us that ingesting large amounts of leghemoglobin-containing products will not cause problems.
While it is likely that these new “burgers” are nontoxic, we should not assume that they are better for our health than the meat they replace. While technically this is a veggie burger, it is not trying to be healthy or low-fat. It is simply trying to be meatless, and that it achieves.
Therefore, I will not recommend this product over meat for health reasons. There are likely to be much healthier plant-based foods to eat. But if you want to limit meat consumption for ethical, environmental or other reasons, I would not try to stop you from including the Impossible Burger as an alternative.
