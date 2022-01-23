Q. Years ago, my husband and I refurbished a couple of houses in the old part of town. We were young and ambitious and were willing to work weekends and evenings on these houses to build equity in them. At the time we sanded floors and stripped painted trim, all the things I have read you should not do today because of lead contamination. Now my son and his wife are doing some remodeling on a 45-year-old home, and I am concerned about their exposure to bad stuff. I know he reads your column. What advise would you give him? — Patricia
A. Keep in mind a timeline of lead contamination to building materials. Lead was primarily used in paint products made before 1960 and used until basically 1978, so really their house is probably not a lead risk.
There are also other products that contain asbestos or cement-based products that are bad for their health. But if they are doing any major remodeling, there are still the issues of dust and particulate contamination to their home.
If they are doing any cutting or sanding, they would want to protect the work area with floor covering and drape plastic to isolate the work area to contain the dust.
You would want to always wear a face mask and skin protection including gloves. Today they make a series of HEPA fine particle filters for shop vacuums so they can keep the work area clean.
If they are doing any paint removal using a chemical stripper, they again want to wear a mask to avoid any fumes and stay protected with gloves and long sleeves. When installing any glues or varnishes, the fumes are harmful, so again wear a mask. They would want to also be mindful of what fumes would seep into your living space, affecting all the members of the family. Make sure the work areas are well ventilated even in the cold months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.