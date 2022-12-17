Jeremiah 29:11 ~ For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.
Romans 12:12 ~ Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.
Isaiah 40:31 ~ But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.
As I am weary of our world, my heart cries out in sorrow. Growing older should be a Joy … instead, there are times I find it to be very lonely.
There are times I feel a bit sad that I do not have a big family, to help celebrate the Christmas season, however, I do have friends, so much like family to me, I am very blessed!
I am sure there are folks, in our “World of Today,” who have questions for our Father, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit, and it would be nice to sit by a Christmas fireside, listening to our Holy Family converse with us. My, what an imagination I have because I can almost feel the warmth of the fire, but more than that, I can feel the love and warm of our Father, Jesus, our Savior, and the Holy Spirit, our Comforter.
We need hope in our world of today and we must find that hope however we can. The thing that bothers me most is when I do try to hope, there sometimes seems to be a heaviness hanging over me. Well, I know who that is, and you do as well. So, we can defeat the “darkness,” as we pray to our Father and “listen” to His encouragement He sends to us, by way of His love. Yes, I know that love, because His love surrounds us all!
During this Christmas season, with the approaching celebration of our Savior’s birth, let us think about the hope Jesus’ birth brought into our world. Take yourself to that manger, in that faraway land, see the Star shining brightly; see the precious animals God invited to the birth of His Son; feel the night air, no snow; however, if one listens, I think we will hear the sounds of the angels singing from heaven and rejoicing; the animals, watching ever so lovingly as they make their own “sweet music” of adoring Baby Jesus; the Wise Men approaching, and Mother Mary watching over the most precious gift a mother could ever receive. The Most Blessed woman … loving her precious baby.
Hold this “picture” in your mind, heart, and soul and you will know hope was born that night so many years ago. God gives us hope if only we will “grasp” that hope and carry it with us, never letting go of hope!
Yes, the world is in a very strange “atmosphere” right now … and it is easy to lose that hope, but we must persevere and pray without ceasing, knowing that God does have a plan for each of us. We must be patient, which is very hard, I know from experience, to do, but our Father, Jesus, our Savior, and the Holy Spirit, our Comforter are with us always, guiding us and truly lifting us up on eagles wings, and showing us the way to live in a troubled world, loving; forgiving, caring, believing and cherishing every second of our lives.
May you and your loved ones have a very hopeful Christmas season, celebrating the birth of our Savior and looking forward, with hope in your souls to a blessed new year, knowing that God holds you in the palms of His hands.
May God continue to bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have. Wishing a Very Blessed Christmas, from my family to your family.
