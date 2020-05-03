While you would need to have been hiding under a rock to not know about COVID-19, it is possible that you may not remember much about its older sibling, SARS.
The new disease reminds some people of the SARS outbreak that started in November 2002. SARS was also a coronavirus originating in China. It jumped to people from animals in wet markets, which the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 probably did. The two viruses have 80% of the same genes.
Even though I know that the virus that causes COVID-19 is named SARS-CoV-2 and the original SARS virus is named SARS-CoV, I am going to refer to it as the COVID-19 virus and the SARS virus to make it clear which virus I am referring to.
Experts called SARS “the first pandemic of the 21st century,” since it spread across 29 countries. It infected 8,098 people over the course of eight months, killing 774. But just a month after the first confirmed case of COVID-19, there were more cases than the total SARS cases ever. On a percentage basis, the COVID-19 virus is less deadly than the SARS virus, which had a death rate of 9.6% of those infected. Based on absolute numbers, COVID-19 is much worse.
Patients with SARS experienced fevers, headaches and a type of deadly pneumonia that could cause respiratory failure. The SARS virus has not been seen in humans since July 2003.
Most experts think the COVID-19 virus incubation period ranges from one to 14 days. The SARS virus average incubation period, by comparison, was seven days.
One month into the SARS outbreak, only five people had died. The COVID-19 virus had killed at least 213 people by that mark. The COVID-19 death toll surpassed that of SARS on Feb. 8.
Researchers have found a similar ground-glass appearance in lung CT scans of SARS patients and those with the COVID-19 virus as well as with Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), which is another type of coronavirus found in people.
The SARS and the COVID-19 viruses both attach to the same human cell receptor, called ACE2, in people’s lungs.
In general, a coronavirus’ circular shell has spike-shaped proteins that help it attach to a victim’s cell. If the spikes do not fit receptors on a potential host’s cells, the virus cannot attack that particular species. But when a coronavirus mutates, the shape of these proteins gets altered, and that sometimes allows the virus to dock in a new host species.
A new study that looked at the 3D molecular structure of these spike-shaped proteins found that the bonds between the COVID-19 virus’ proteins and human receptors is 10 times higher than we saw with the SARS virus. This finding could explain why COVID-19 is so much more contagious than SARS and more easily jumps from person to person.
Genetic studies also help experts pinpoint which animal passed the coronavirus to people. This COVID-19 virus is nearly identical to other coronaviruses circulating in Chinese bat populations. In fact, 96% of the genetic codes match.
Bats were the original hosts of SARS, too. These animals can pass disease to other species through their poop or saliva, which can transmit those viruses to humans. Bats and birds are considered reservoir species for viruses with pandemic potential.
The SARS virus jumped from horseshoe bats to weasel-like mammals called masked palm civets, then to humans in wet markets in Guangdong, China. The most likely intermediary species for the COVID-19 virus are bats, pigs, civets or pangolins, because these animals also have the same ACE2 receptors.
Chinese authorities initially attempted to hide the SARS outbreak from the World Health Organization (WHO). The Chinese government did not inform the WHO about SARS until Feb. 14, 2003, 88 days after the first reported case.
Chinese authorities quickly instituted travel lockdowns this time when the COVID-19 virus started. During the SARS outbreak, it took officials at least four months to institute quarantine measures. Authorities quarantined Wuhan on Jan. 23, halting all public transportation, including city buses, trains and ferries. The order prevented any buses or trains from coming into or leaving the city and grounded all planes at the Wuhan airport.
By Jan. 27, 15 additional cities had followed suit with their own travel restrictions.
The lockdown restrictions affected at least 50 million people in China’s Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. Another 100 million people in China have been subject to restrictions on how often they can leave their homes.
Neither the SARS virus nor the COVID-19 virus has a vaccine. But getting a vaccine to market has historically been an arduous, multi-year process (the Ebola vaccine took 20 years to make).
The genetic similarity between the SARS virus and the COVID-19 virus may mean that work to develop treatments for the former might be useful for the latter. Since the SARS virus and the COVID-19 virus bind to human cells in the same way, research that has already been done about the former could provide a head-start for the latter.
The experience with SARS is helpful with COVID-19. But because of the many differences, the helpfulness of the SARS experience is extremely limited.
