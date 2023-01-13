Training for his first Ironman 70.3 (also known as a Half Ironman) was a solitary activity for our son-in-law Diego.
Although many athletes train with clubs or teams, Diego trained solo, using an app with workout, nutrition and motivational guides. He also had medical and nutritional tests and advice from a sports clinic.
For focus just prior to the race, Diego listened to the app’s “Preparing to Crush It” meditation. It refreshed his memory about what a peak performance is: “the highest quality of thought, attitude, effort and action you can produce during a given event ... the pinnacle of athleticism ... strength, power, technique and mental focus converge ...”
“Your mind and body act as one. You are in control. You are a champion. Show them what you are made of!”
+++
Competing was not solo. Eleven of us were, for lack of a better term, Team Diego.
On the morning of Friday, Jan. 6, Diego and Team Diego traveled south from Santiago, Chile — 1 1/2 hours by air to Temuco.
From Temuco it was a 1 1/2-hour drive to Pucon, famed for the beauty of its snow-capped active volcano, Villarrica. Smoke from the lava lake in Villarrica’s crater was visible the entire time we were there — the region was at the second highest level of volcano alert.
Every year in early January Pucon hosts one of Chile’s two Ironman 70.3 qualifying events for the international Ironman 70.3. The international location varies each year; this summer it will be in Finland.
About 2,200 athletes competed at Pucon; the top 30 finishers, including Barbara Riveros, Chile’s top female athlete, will be going to Finland.
The 70.3 refers to the distance in miles covered by swimming (1.2 miles), biking (56 miles) and then running (13.1 miles) — more than double a standard distance triathlon.
Planning, dedication and preparation are required but perhaps the biggest challenge for competitors is to fit training into their life.
At the minimum, training requires three or four months, building from six hours a week to about 12 hours a week, with some easier weeks for recovery.
Diego — who had completed marathons and triathlons but never an Ironman 70.3 — trained for a year.
+++
The drive to Pucon was beautiful, mostly through fertile green areas that appear to be receiving adequate rainfall. I saw large numbers of cattle that looked like Holsteins and Guernseys.
Some of the roads were very bumpy, especially in a large van. During the last part of our trip, when we were ascending upward to our cabins, it was as rocky and rough as a theme park ride. We had commented on how smooth the flight from Santiago to Temuco had been. As we lurched upward and onward, Catherine quipped that now we had turbulence. When the van finally came to a stop at our cabins, Oliver exclaimed, “We made it alive!”
The views with mountains and mists and wildflowers and birds were amazing.
To get to this point, Diego had overcome major health challenges. His first bout of covid last fall was followed by several viruses and sinusitis.
Unfortunately, another health challenge arose. A few hours after arriving in Pucon while running an errand, Diego sprained his ankle in a hidden hole. Fortunately, he was able to see a kinesiologist who wrapped it very tightly. In hindsight, the wrapping was too tight and it caused great pain during the running portion of the Ironman 70.3. But Diego did really well during the swimming and biking segments. His total time was 5:51 hours — 25 minutes more than his goal. The maximum amount of time allowed was nine hours.
Diego’s day as a competitor began at 6 a.m. when he left the cabins with his parents and brother Felipe; our day as Team Diego began at about 7:30 a.m.
Team Diego’s very hot day was 80% running, squeezing through crowds and seeking vantage points where we could catch glimpses of Diego and cheer and yell encouragement — punctuated by playtime for Priscilla and Oliver and their cousins, Felipito, 8, and Noelia, 5, in Pucon’s central park.
After Diego reached the finish line, we had more than an hour of waiting on the hot beach while Diego waited for medical attention. His sprain was not too bad, but he was unable to walk due to excruciating pain in a tendon on the sole of his foot, caused by his inability to remove the too-tight bandage during the race. He will be fine, but he is still recovering.
While waiting for medical attention, Diego heard about a horrific bicycle crash involving a female competitor.
+++
That night back at the cabins we had a celebratory barbecue with congratulations for Diego and Team Diego.
The next day we returned to Santiago. During the flight, Diego overheard the top competitor from Brazil tell about how his bike gave out during the cycling portion. He was unable to finish. He had been in third place.
My husband Terry’s goal for the weekend had been to get a picture of Diego running with the volcano behind him — and he succeeded. When Felipito saw the photo he commented on the volcano’s smoke. Noelia said, “He’s running fast — the lava from the volcano is going to burn his butt.” (Apparently that had been a family joke when they learned a while back that Pucon was on high alert.)
Diego said hearing our cheers when we caught glimpses of him absolutely gave him more power and focus.
After returning to Santiago, Diego wrote extensive notes, detailing the challenges he faced before and during the race and how he overcame them and/or how he could prevent them in the future. For example, in the water his first challenge was a swimmer bumping into him. The swimmer’s stroke completely removed the goggles from his eyes. He had heard that could happen and had worn his goggles between two swim caps, so he did not lose them.
He also detailed the beauty and exhilaration he experienced during the cycling portion.
His notes conclude: “I finished my first Ironman 70.3. I didn’t meet my target time or relative position in my age category. However, given the circumstances, finishing the competition filled me with satisfaction. I would have preferred to finish the race in better condition but sometimes there are unforeseen events. The most important thing is to learn from the experience. I am very happy to have finished the race and to have been able to count on the unconditional support of my family. It was a memorable experience that I got to share with all my family.”
(0) comments
