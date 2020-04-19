With all the news about the COVID-19 pandemic virus, it is easy for me to forget that other diseases are still out there. So, with the onset of spring and warmer weather, I want to remind you that tick season is beginning. That means that it is also Lyme disease season.
As always, it is better to prevent a disease than to diagnose and treat it. Lyme disease is no exception. That means while in brushy areas or open woodlands or tall grass, wear knee-high rubber boots, tuck pant legs into socks, wear light-colored clothing so the ticks can be seen easily and use insecticidal sprays.
Since ticks do not jump, they normally first attach to a person’s legs and then they can crawl to other parts of the body. Always remember to check the backs of legs and other areas you cannot easily see, and do not get into a car without first checking for ticks after any potential tick exposure.
Gardeners typically are not at risk unless they are working in more rural, scrubby areas.
Individuals walking in the woods with dogs or small children should exercise particular caution, as they tend to stray off the beaten path. Children and pets should be inspected carefully for ticks.
When hiking, gardening and spending time in the outdoors, you can use permethrin to ward off ticks. Many outdoor companies now sell clothing already treated with this chemical. You may also use a bug repellent containing DEET.
If a person does find a tick on their body, they should remove it immediately. Regular tweezers work well, using a firm grasp at the point where the tick’s mouthparts are embedded in the skin. To remove the tick, pull directly upward from the skin with a slow steady force until the tick pulls free, then clean the spot with alcohol and apply antibiotic cream. Do not grasp too tightly as you want to avoid squashing the tick before it is removed.
Go a step further than just removing the tick. Keep the tick, as it can often help medical providers in diagnosing these typically confusing diseases. You can keep the tick in a plastic sealed bag in the freezer, or for those with regular exposure, you can tape it to a piece of paper with a date and location written on it.
If a tick is removed immediately, there is not much danger of Lyme disease. However, it is still wise to watch for early signs and symptoms (3 to 30 days after a tick bite). These include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes that may occur in the absence of rash. Also, a rash called erythema migrans occurs in approximately 70 percent of infected people.
Erythema migrans begins at the site of a tick bite after a delay of 3 to 30 days. It expands gradually over several days reaching up to 12 inches or more across. It is rarely itchy or painful. It sometimes clears as it enlarges, resulting in a target or “bull’s-eye” appearance. But the rash does not always look this way. So, watch for other rashes as well.
Later signs and symptoms of Lyme disease may include severe headaches and neck stiffness or facial palsy (loss of muscle tone or droop on one or both sides of the face). Arthritis may also occur with severe joint pain and swelling, particularly the knees and other large joints, as well as intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, and bones. Heart palpitations or an irregular heartbeat (Lyme carditis) can occur as well as episodes of dizziness or shortness of breath. Shooting pains, numbness or tingling in the hands or feet are possible.
If you are concerned that you might have Lyme disease, you will want to know a few things about Lyme disease tests.
All Lyme disease tests are designed to detect antibodies made in response to an infection, in this case, infection with Borrelia burgdorferi. These antibodies take a few weeks to develop, so testing might be negative in patients presenting in the first few weeks after infection. Therefore, patients with erythema migrans or other reasons to suspect early Lyme disease can be treated empirically with a short course of antibiotics.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends Lyme disease tests that use a two-step testing process. If the first step is negative, no further testing is recommended. The patient’s test is negative. If the first step is positive or indeterminate, the second step should be performed. The overall result is positive only when the first test is positive or equivocal and the second test is positive.
If a patient tests positive for Lyme disease, they are likely to test positive for months or years, even after effective antibiotic treatment. For this reason, serial testing of patients with Lyme disease is not clinically helpful in checking for disease cure.
In the meantime, an ounce of prevention is recommended. So, watch out for ticks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.