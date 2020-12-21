In their first-ever mystery adventure, The Garby Boys and Mommy are stumped.
We're not very good detectives.
This mystery unfolds a little more than a week ago. Luke, who is approaching his second birthday, still really enjoys his pacifier when he's home. He doesn't get one at day care, so typically the first thing he does when he gets home (or wake up on the weekend) is rush to the table and grab the plug and stuff it in his face.
(Is 2 too old for a pacifier? The internet says everything from like six months to three years or later? I've always thought that once a baby can start actually talking, then it's weird for them to have it.)
Anyhow, Luke's pacifier is attached to a strap and clip so that we can clip it to his collar so he doesn't lose it. We've had that for months and it allows Luke to pop the thing in and out when he wants and it stays attached to his shirt.
So about a week ago, when it was still kind of warm out and we were all still home on COVID quarantine, Luke and I went out into the backyard so he could run off some of his excess energy. After playing for a bit, Luke through one of his patented fits and we went inside.
We sat down in the living room and played some Paw Patrol cars. Luke sat on my lap for a while while we were watching TV. I started getting dinner ready and that's when we noticed — Luke was missing his pacifier.
Not just the pacifier, but the pacifier and the strap.
I recall him having it outside, because he had it in his map while he was crying and throwing his fit. So we deduced that he must have lost it at some point after we came inside.
I asked Luke where he put it. He wandered aimlessly around the kitchen and the living room muttering to himself but not being able to find it.
We searched around the living room. Not on or in the couch. Not on the table. Not under the table. Not under or in the Christmas tree. Not around, behind or under the chair. Not under the end table.
Not in the kitchen. Not under the table or by the cases of pop, not in his clothes hamper, not by his shoes and coats. Not by the dog dishes or the washer and dryer.
Not in the office. Not by my computer or the dog cage or by the printer or by his boxes of crayons. Not in the downstairs bathroom, in or behind the toilet, not in the cabinets under the sink.
I searched in the kitchen garbage can, because we suspect Luke sometimes throws out stuff he's not supposed to — he managed to lose both of his metal construction equipment forks and one of the spoons somehow — but the garbage can in the kitchen and bathrooms were clean and I know this because I really dug.
I went through his pack and play where we keep his clothes and diapers and stuff and it wasn't in there. I emptied out his entire toy box to see if he had tossed it in there and it wasn't in there. I went through the box of dog toys because he goes and messed with that sometime and it wasn't in there.
It's not in the TV stand. It's not under the TV stand. It's not in the closet, in the cabinets under the sink, not by the front door, not upstairs in his room, not in the guest bedroom, not in the bathroom, not in our room, not in our master bathroom.
It's not in the recycling bin in the garage, not on the floor in the garage, not over by the water heater or the water softener or under mom's car.
I can't stress enough the inordinate amount of time that Ashley and I spent looking for this stupid cheap pacifier and clippy strap. I mean, if we hadn't been stuck at home on COVID quarantine, it might actually have seemed insane, but honestly we confined to the house and had nothing better to do.
Wherever it is, it is with the blue ball from his jungle ball popper toy and his two forks and one spoon that have also gone missing and never turned up.
The only legitimate place left that it could be is maybe in the backyard -- maybe I was misremembering him having it when he came inside. We couldn't look earlier last week because it had snowed and the yard was covered in an inch of snow. That's now melted and I haven't had the chance to comb the grass for it.
Either that, or Luke has a secret hiding spot that is so good he doesn't even know where it is.
I suspect someday, 10 years from now when we sell this house and move to a bigger one, we'll take out all the furniture and find it in a corner somewhere where it will bend our understanding of physics on how it got back there.
But what we do know for sure right now is that the Garby Boys and Mommy are all terrible detectives as this mystery remains unsolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.