KENDALLVILLE — A story with information about Indiana entering “Stage 2” of it’s five-step reopening plan topped kpcnews.com’s most popular chart for the second week, rising to become the most-read story ever on the newspaper’s website and Facebook pages.
Indiana advanced to Stage 2, the first reopening step after stay-at-home orders of shutdowns in what was retroactively called Stage 1 by the state, meaning most businesses and industries could reopen and Hoosiers could begin returning to some small gatherings.
Gov. Eric Holcomb detailed the plan on May 1, with Stage 2 taking effect on May 4. If data about the activity of coronavirus in Indiana remain good, the state may advance ahead to the next stages with an even greater loosening of restrictions later this month, in June and — if all goes accordingly to plan — returning mostly back to normal by July 4.
Despite the story being posted May 4, it continued to see a meteoric increase in views late into last week. Weekly web statistics are compiled on Thursday mornings, and the story especially caught fire with readers on May 7, 8 and 9.
Overall, the story has risen to become the most-read story ever on kpcnews.com with more than 32,000 pageviews. On Facebook, it collected more than a quarter-million people reached, showing up in the feeds of almost 277,000 people, more than double the population of the four-county area.
Here’s were the Top 10 most read stories on kpcnews.com from May 7-13:
1) Welcome to Stage 2 — 18,864 pageviews (32,116 all-time)
2) ‘Way worse than the flu’ — West Noble AD Tom Schermerhorn recounts fight with COVID-19 — 8,853 pageviews
3) No soda for you: Coffee stations, fountain drinks shuttered — 8,139 pageviews
4) Not Fair-in Well: Noble County fair board struggling amid pandemic — 4,226 pageviews
5) Miller Poultry emploee talks about COVID-19 diagnosis — 4,053 pageviews
6) Steuben COVID-19 positives shift younger — 3,714 pageviews
7) Shisphewana starts to slowly return to normal — 3,095 pageviews
8) 15th Noble County resident dies of COVID-19; state sets testing record again — 1,755 pageviews
9) Hoffman approved as Rome City marshal — 1,689 pageviews
10) Some numbers matter more than others (column) — 1,373 pageviews
Following two weeks of huge reach numbers on Facebook, things fell back into more normal ranges. Although the Stage 2 story nearly doubled its reach from the post on May 4, posts between May 7-14 had much more modest numbers.
Top posts included reminders from Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Box on best safety measures, radio personality Fred Inniger hitting a new milestone and information about why drink stations at gas stations were suddenly closed Tuesday.
May 7: With Hoosiers returning to work and public places, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box gave a refresher course on how COVID-19 spreads and the measures you can practice to reduce your chances of picking up or spreading the virus — 12,411 people reached, eight reactions, four shares, one comment
May 7: Over the last 10 years, Fred Inniger has done over 2,000 interviews with over 1,300 different people — 10,099 people reached, 51 reactions, five shares, three comments
May 12: DEVELOPING: New guidance from the state has led to gas stations having to shut off fountain drinks and coffee stations — 7,141 people reached, 422 reactions, 134 shares, 250 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a chat with a Miller Poultry employee who had COVID-19, a message to 2020 graduates and a plan for citywide trash pickup in Kendallville picked up the most attention:
May 7: (The Herald Republican) A Miller Poultry employee talks about his bout with COVID-19 and how the company and fellow employees have been supportive during his ordeal — 6,212 people reached, 333 reactions, 72 shares, 95 comments
May 9: (The Star) Billboard message honors DeKalb Class of 2020 — 387 people reached, 147 reactions, 23 shares, one comment
May 12: (The News Sun) First brought up back in April 2018 then shelved temporarily, Kendallville is now soliciting bids to hire a single citywide trash hauler this year. The contract would require weekly pickup, no-sort recycling every other week and two bulk pickup events each year — 1,670 people reached, 160 reactions, 24 shares, 106 comments
