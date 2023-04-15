If you occasionally have a tune that gets inside your head and will not leave, rest assured you are not alone.
An earworm is a bit of music you cannot shake from your brain. It happens to almost everyone.
The culprit is typically a song you have heard repeatedly with a strong rhythm and melody, perhaps recently or possibly from your childhood. It pops into your head and stays there, often unwanted.
The phenomenon, which has been studied since 1885, goes by such names as stuck song syndrome, sticky music, musical imagery repetition, intrusive musical imagery, or the semi-official term, involuntary musical imagery (INMI).
A 2020 study of American college students found that 97% had experienced an earworm in the past month, similar to findings from a larger Finnish survey done more than 10 years ago.
In those studies, one in five people had experienced an earworm more than once a day. The typical length was 10-30 minutes, though 8.5% said theirs lasted more than three hours. Levels of “distress and interference” that earworms caused was mostly “mild to moderate.”
Some 86% said they tried to stop it, most frequently by distraction, like talking to a friend or listening to another song.
If music is important to you, your earworms are more likely to last longer and be harder to control. Women are thought to be more likely to have them. The music you hear in your head is usually a 20-second snippet.
People who lack “psychological flexibility” may find earworms more bothersome. The more they try to avoid or control intrusive thoughts like earworms, the more persistent those thoughts become. People who report very annoying or stressful earworms are more likely to have obsessive- compulsive symptoms.
Earworms have been linked to other medical conditions as well, and even harmless earworms can be intrusive and time-consuming.
Scientists trace earworms to the auditory cortex in the temporal lobe of the brain, which controls how you perceive music, as well as deep temporal lobe areas that are responsible for retrieving memories. Your amygdala and ventral striatum, parts of your brain that involve emotion, also tie into the making of an earworm.
MRI experiments found that INMI is a common internal experience using brain networks involved in perception, emotions, memory, and spontaneous thoughts. These brain networks work together to connect a song to an emotional memory.
An earworm can be triggered by associating a song with a specific situation or emotion. Trying to suppress it just reminds you it is there, thus making it worse. This is a mental process known as ironic process theory.
Earworms do not always occur right after a song ends. Sometimes they occur many hours later, and sometimes the earworm is not the song you heard most recently.
Earworms are most often harmless and just part of a healthy brain. But in rare cases, they indicate medical conditions. People with OCD, for example, have been shown to have earworms during times of stress, which may require therapy, possibly with antidepressant medication.
An earworm should be evaluated if linked to other symptoms, like loss of consciousness or confusion, visual loss or changes, speech arrest (suddenly stop talking), tremors of arms or legs, or depression. The most worrisome association would be with a seizure, but other causes could include a migraine aura.
In a younger person, under 20 years old, this kind of earworm could indicate a psychiatric condition like schizophrenia. Drug toxicity or brain damage can also show up with earworms.
If an earworm is persistent for more than 24 hours, or is associated with the other symptoms mentioned above, it would be important to contact your healthcare provider to ensure that nothing more serious is going on.
There is another problem called “musical hallucinations” where the person thinks they are actually hearing music, which could be a symptom of depression. Some research has suggested that diseases that damage the auditory (hearing) pathway in the brain have a link to musical hallucinations.
Here are some ways that might make an earworm stop:
Since listening to a song repeatedly increases the likelihood that it will get stuck, mix up your playlist.
Take breaks from your tunes throughout the day since longer listening durations are more likely to lead to earworms.
Listen to a song all the way through instead of snippets of a song. The brain tends to remember things that are interrupted more easily than completed things.
Distract yourself with a book, a movie, your work, or a hobby that requires concentration.
Chew gum since that action can interfere with repetitive memories.
Remember that earworms are generally not dangerous. But they can be annoying.
