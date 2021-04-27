DEAR AMOR: Lately, I have been seeing social media posts about homeowners cutting down their Callery pear trees. Why is that? Cities and businesses have these trees as well. What could be wrong with such magnificent and beautiful trees blooming for us early in spring? — Jean
DEAR JEAN: Callery pear trees are known to be native in Vietnam, Taiwan, and China. It is also called by several cultivar names such as Bradford pears, Cleveland pears, Aristocrat pears and many other names. However, it is mostly referred to as the ornamental pear. It’s the first tree with white flowers blooming profusely in springtime, much like “popcorn popping on a pear tree.” It will later bear tiny pears, about a half inch in diameter, that birds love to eat.
About 20 years ago, I was enthused with planting fruit trees. I desired more varieties of fruits in our orchard from what we already had. We already had mature fruit bearing Bartlett, Crimson, and Concorde pears. But then I saw Callery pears for sale. Without checking further, I brought one home.
The tag picture of that young plant shows a grown tree in full bloom. Obviously, I missed reading all the other details. Each year I waited to see that tree bear fruit like our other fruit-bearing pears. All I got were tiny, marble-size miniature Asian pears. It later dawned on me that I planted ornamental pears instead! But I enjoyed watching that flowering tree each spring. Yes, they are magnificent.
My love for this tree turned into hate as the years passed by. What I detest most about this supposedly beautiful tree is that I kept finding pear seedlings in my vegetable garden. I can’t pull them out, either, as they are so deeply rooted. If I chop them off, more shoots will regrow from the ground up. It has become a constant battle for me from year to year.
If these new seedlings each year were growing on areas that were not mowed or constantly spayed upon, I would have an undesirable grove of trees growing wildly all around me. In fact, in Martin County, Indiana, it has been said that 80% of the 62,473 acres in reserve were invaded by these fast-growing trees.
The Missouri Department of Conservation has claimed that individual cultivars generally do not produce fertile seeds on their own. However, insect pollination with other cultivars on nearby properties can produce fertile seeds, carried by birds, that sprout and establish wherever they are dispersed.
Each year, older trees in urban landscapes produce viable seeds that contribute to growing infestations. Breaking this cycle begins with choosing native alternatives for future plantings and controlling existing invasive populations.
Interestingly, on April 20, the Missouri Invasive Plant Task Force (MoIP) and its partners offered a Callery pear buy-back program. Participants were required to reserve a time slot ahead of time (now closed out) to select a replacement tree.
Tulip, Star Magnolia, and Persimmon trees were listed with many other noninvasive, highly attractive trees to choose from in this buy-back program. All MoIP required was 1-5 photos of in-bloom Callery pear trees that were cut down from a participant’s property.
This is why on social media posts we are finding Callery pear trees being cut down by property owners and then posing with their downed trees. I will do the same as soon as I get a chance, buy-back program or not.
