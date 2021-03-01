Almost exactly two years ago, I wrote a column titled "There are no easy answers on tragedy."
This past week, I dug it up to take a read through it again, because it once more became relevant.
I wrote that column in February 2019 the weekend after a tragic accident near Ligonier. After a two-hour school delay, a West Noble father was taking his two daughters to school and their car slid on ice coming into a 90-degree curve. The car went down the bank into the Elkhart River and filled up with icy cold water. None of the three occupants were able to get out.
When we reported the story, we had included an aerial drone shot provided to us by the Noble County Sheriff's Department, which showed the accident site. It showed the snowed-over curve and the tire tracks where the car went off. It showed how close the water is to the roadway and how there were no rails or anything else to stop a vehicle from sliding in.
And, also in the photo, it showed yellow-jacketed emergency responders working to recover the overturned car from the river.
The photo sparked a social media outrage. "How could you post that photo?" "Think of the family!" "KPC is heartless!"
Fast forward to this week and it's been a nearly identical replay of that scenario as we had the unfortunate business of reporting on a double-fatal accident involving two teenagers in rural Steuben County.
As it is our job to do, we collected the information from police, put together a story and posted it. With it, we included the photo of the wreck we received from the sheriff's department.
Like the Ligonier fatal, the inclusion of the photo didn't sit well with some and, once again, it got me thinking about why we do or don't do the things that we do at the paper.
There was some split opinion. Many people called for the photo to be taken down. There were some, fewer, who defended the decision to post it, stating it was a reminder, a conversation starter, about safe driving and the potential outcomes of not doing so. And there were many others who said nothing one way or the other, instead just offered up their prayers and condolences.
Standard reporting mentality would tell you the truth is always most important, even when that may be unpleasant, disturbing or traumatic. Terrible accidents and tragedies happen and it's the job of the press to report what happens, accurately and truthfully.
Absolutes are absolutes, but hardline adherence to them can come off, well, hard. Callous. Sensitivity is always a consideration, but it is just one of many put into a formula deciding how to cover a news event.
Back when I did my column two years ago, I had included two other photos with the Ligonier one to try to help illustrate something. First was a photo of a car that doesn't look at all damaged off the road at S.R. 3. And third, with emergency responders gathered around assisting a driver inside. Second, there was a photo of a badly managed vehicle from the wreck on the Toll Road.
The driver in the Avilla photo died later in a hospital. The driver in the crunched up Toll Road car ended up being fine.
Was it wrong to run the photo of the fatal, even though the photo didn't look bad at all? Was it wrong to run the mangled car photo, even though the driver was OK?
What about all the other stuff we run week to week? Single or multiple vehicles accidents of varying intensity? Fires, sometimes minor, sometimes devastating, sometimes fatal? Do we run photos of crime scenes, of accident sites, mugshots of criminals who have committed murders or rapes or molestations?
Are those things not traumatic to someone involved, to their families, to those tangentially related, to those in the community even who have absolutely no connection to the story?
One of the things behind my desk is an old paper a reader had given back while cleaning out their house. It's a Sept. 12, 2001, edition of The News Sun, with a photo of the damaged World Trade Center towers burning over New York after being hit by commercial airliners. Should we have not run that photo because thousands of people died? That's an extreme example, sure, but the question of newsworthiness and sensitivity at the core remains the same.
Then, as now, there are no clear-cut answers.
There's no handbook for journalists that says do this but don't do that. There's no barometer website where I can submit a photo and get a majority judgment on whether it's OK or not.
If you polled 100 people on 10 different topics, I have little doubt you would get 100 different answers about where the line is or isn't on these things.
It would be short-sighted to say, for example, no photos from fatals of any kind.
Or would it? Times like these make me slow down and question everything, even the things that feel like reflexes gained when you take a job reporting the news.
One thing I penned two years ago that still resonates with me today is this: "Ultimately, putting the truth second to other considerations is a slippery slope in this line of work."
That doesn't always make us, as a newspaper, popular.
We can, and do, make judgment calls. But the more often that you lean toward self-censoring in the interest of what you think people want to see or hear, the more you stray from that mission of finding truth, however uncomfortable and upsetting that may be from time to time.
But what is certain now, as it was two years ago, is that these stories don't get any easier, for anyone involved.
