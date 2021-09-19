“We must Make America Free Again,” northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks said at the end of a Tuesday Facebook post complaining once again about COVID-19.
While Banks has spent a lot of breath trying to free his constituents from the restrictions of COVID-19, over the past 18 months we’ve seen little to no effort on his part to actually free Hoosiers from COVID-19 itself.
In his role not only as Indiana’s 3rd District representative to Congress, but also as the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the House’s largest GOP caucus, he has the means to actually do some good and lead.
But while there’s been no shortage of complaints about how the pandemic is being managed, there haven’t exactly been many — check that, any — alternatives or solutions offered by the three-term congressman.
His one and only stance on COVID-19 appears to be that he believes Americans should have the freedom to do whatever they feel like despite the public health consequences
Banks has been vaccinated against COVID-19 — a position he doesn’t ever broadcast — but we’ve never once heard him talk about the efficacy of vaccines or encourage people to even at least consider it, despite mountains of evidence that they are highly effective.
“I’m a congressman, not a doctor or a pastor. My constituents don’t elect me to tell them what to do or to preach to them,” Banks told the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette in July.
(He claims to be a total amateur when it comes to epidemiology but often acts like a ardent expert on obstetrics, although that’s a totally different topic.)
Beyond that, it’s really just inaccurate, because Banks, like most elected leaders, often preaches to his constituents and tries to lead his caucus about a variety of other topics.
He’s never been shy about detailing his ideas about how America should be handling immigration. As the RSC chair, he’s helped draft a federal budget with exceptionally detailed reasoning top to bottom about what the U.S. should and shouldn’t be spending money on. He’s a firebrand on abortion, a hawk on China and has had plenty to say (although also notably few details about what he would have done differently) on the messy Afghanistan withdrawal.
But when it comes to COVID-19, the one and only thing he ever seems to have to comment on this belief in absolute liberty.
A quick reminder here that in the Declaration of Independence, the list of three unalienable rights written by Thomas Jefferson not just includes, but leads with “Life.” “Liberty” is second in the list.
As of Wednesday, 108,115 residents of Banks’ 12-county 3rd District — 14.4% of his total constituency — have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.
Of those, 1,566 have died. That’s 1 in every 69 patients who contracted the virus, or 1 in every 476 constituents overall.
Considering that Banks draws about two-thirds of the vote, it might be concerning to a politician to lose more than 1,000 supporters to a virus. Or to continue losing constituents to a virus that is now highly preventable, especially knowing that it’s now afflicting mostly unvaccinated people who we know for a fact more often skew politically right, the kind of people Banks represents best.
Considering demographic changes already present long-term challenges for the GOP, it boggles that its politicians would be so passive in letting a communicable disease continue to pick off thousands upon thousands of their base voters.
Eleven of the 12 counties Banks represents trail the statewide COVID-19 vaccine average, with Allen County being the only one slightly above. Meanwhile, Indiana as a whole continues to operate as one of the least-vaccinated in America.
The 3rd District contains three of the state’s 10 least-vaccinated counties, as well as seven of the bottom 32 overall.
There’s certainly a liberty issue to be litigated, but it’s not the one and only issue in the pandemic.
You can disagree with widespread government mandates but also use your platform to encourage people to do what we know, by the numbers, is the best way to protect themselves, their community, the economy and so on.
Republicans like Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Rep. Larry Bucshon, a heart surgeon by trade, oppose vaccine mandates but they will also strongly encourage Hoosiers to get vaccinated because it works.
Half of Hoosiers ultimately haven’t listened and those politicians don’t exactly have satisfying answers on how to effectively reach that population, but at least they’re making some effort.
But when it comes to trying to stop COVID-19, there hasn’t even been that level of support from Banks.
No guidance. No alternatives. No ideas.
Plenty of complaints, but nothing but complaints.
Doing nothing and just continuing to let people get sick and die isn’t a plan.
Banks has been fighting tooth and nail, for example, to evacuate people from Afghanistan, but seems ultimately disinterested in the ones expiring in Fort Wayne ICU beds.
If you don’t like masks, or passports or vaccine mandates, then what is your plan to end this pandemic?
Let’s flip the script from negatives to positives.
Pick one thing that could help reduce the impact of the virus and advocate for that instead of just being against everything.
That would be a productive use of the large platform Banks occupies as opposed to simply being obstructive to efforts to end the pandemic once and for all.
