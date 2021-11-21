Sleep is a major factor in almost everyone’s life. But nobody understands everything about it, especially things like how long each of us should sleep and when.
For some, the amount and timing of sleep is determined by our work and other life circumstances. However, a couple of recent studies suggest that our sleep habits might have more benefits if we follow some guidelines.
A good night’s sleep is important for many reasons including better mental health and lower risk of many health conditions, like heart disease and diabetes. It has also been shown that not getting enough sleep is linked to cognitive decline (decreased thinking ability) and conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.
But researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine suggest that just like getting too little sleep, sleeping too much may also be linked with cognitive decline.
They looked at 100 older adults in their mid-to-late-70s on average. They were tracked for between four and five years. At the time of their study, 88 people did not show any signs of dementia, while 12 showed signs of cognitive impairment (one with mild dementia and 11 with the pre-dementia stage of mild cognitive impairment).
Throughout the study, a range of tests were done to look for signs of cognitive decline or dementia, then combined into a single score.
Sleep was measured using a single-electrode encephalography (EEG) device, which participants wore on their forehead while sleeping, for four to six nights. This EEG allowed the researchers to accurately measure brain activity to tell when and whether someone was asleep and how restful that sleep was.
After taking into account other factors that can affect cognitive decline, like age and genetics, the researchers found that sleeping less than 4.5 hours and more than 6.5 hours a night, as well as poor quality sleep was associated with cognitive decline over time. Interestingly, the impact of sleep duration on cognitive function was similar to the effect of age, which is the greatest risk factor for developing cognitive decline.
Previous studies have also found a link between over-sleep and cognitive performance, but most relied upon participants self-reporting how long they sleep nightly. So, this new study adds weight to such findings.
What is surprising about this study’s findings is that the optimal sleep duration is much shorter than that which previous studies have suggested might be problematic. The study showed that sleeping longer than 6.5 hours was associated with cognitive decline, which is lower than the seven and eight hours of nightly sleep generally recommended.
It could be the quality of that sleep that matters most when it comes to risk of developing dementia. For instance, this study also showed that having less “slow-wave” sleep (restorative sleep) particularly affected cognitive impairment.
Of course, there may be other factors involved that might explain why longer sleep was linked to cognitive decline. While some of those factors are not preventable (such as genetic predisposition), there are things we can do in addition to getting a good night’s sleep to help reduce our likelihood of developing dementia, like exercising and eating a healthy diet. But this research suggests that an optimal sleep duration might not be longer than 6.5 hours every night.
Other recent research from the University of Exeter suggests that adults should be going to bed between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time to lower the risk of developing heart disease compared to any other time of night.
While bedtimes after midnight resulted in the highest increase in heart-related declines in health, even bedtimes earlier than 10 p.m. increased the risk of cardiovascular disease in adults.
The study results suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with bad effects on cardiovascular health.
While there has been plenty of research into the link between how long people sleep and the impact it has on their hearts, the relationship between bedtimes and heart disease has remained unclear.
Researchers studied over 88,000 participants from the UK Biobank, recruited between 2006 and 2010. Over the next six years, more than 3,000 of them developed cardiovascular disease, like stroke, heart failure, heart attacks and chronic ischemic heart disease.
Overall, people who fell asleep after midnight had a 25% higher chance of developing heart disease compared to those with a 10-11 p.m. bedtime. Those going to bed between 11 p.m. and midnight had a 12% greater risk of developing heart issues. Meanwhile, people with a bedtime earlier than 10 p.m. also had a 24% higher risk for heart disease than those going to bed after 10.
The link between bedtime and heart disease appears to be stronger in women, but still present in men.
While all the findings above suggest correlation rather than causality, I am taking the sleep timing and duration studies seriously with a bedtime between 10 and 11 and an alarm set for about six hours later, hoping that it will be good for my heart and brain.
