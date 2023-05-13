As our plane from Santiago, Chile, flew over Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a landing near the city center, green met my eyes.
For the last few minutes of our flight, everywhere I looked below, I saw green — the green of the city’s large parks and tree-lined streets.
Known as “Paris of the South,” the city of 3 million has 250 parks within city limits. One of the largest parks is the 63-acre Bosques de Palermo (Palermo’s Woods), off Avenida Libertador.
Located at the mouth of a river — Rio de la Plata — the port city is the capital of Argentina, a nation of 47 million, and a neighbor to Chile, where we spent much of this spring with family.
The atmosphere of the city is a mix of nostalgia and modern energy.
For a number of years, the word Buenos Aires has evoked, for me, two main images — tango and Eva Peron — specifically Madonna in the movie “Evita.”
Therefore, our first night in Buenos Aires included a tango bar. Our hotel’s concierge arranged it for us, and he did a great job. It was a small tango bar and our seats were almost on the stage. The evening began at 10 p.m. — everything in Buenos Aires begins late — late in the morning or late in the evening.
My second favorite memory of our time in Buenos Aires is the Eva Peron museum which I consider another “must” experience. Buenos Aires is a very walkable city, and we walked there from our hotel, passing by or traversing several green areas.
For me, the best part of the museum was the quantity of dresses (along with shoes, handbags and hats) on display. The lighting was not dimmed (as it is in some museums featuring historic clothing) so I could see everything well.
One expression that cannot be used to describe the history of Buenos Aires is “steady.” Like the tango, Buenos Aires has had many quick pivots. During certain periods it was among the top 10 richest cities of the world — hence the money for the buildings and parks that evoke Paris — but it also has had some very hard times. Today, with inflation at 100%, I marvel at how the citizens seem to make do. Posted prices literally change before your very eyes.
I asked one of our guides (who prior to becoming a guide earned a degree in economics) what is the reason for inflation and he said “corruption.”
Later that day — on our way to a relatively remote location for lunch — our small tour bus had a long bumpy stretch on a dirt road — a dirt road that was (supposed to be) four lanes but, being dirt, no lanes were marked, of course.
Terry commented to the guide that it was the widest dirt road he had ever been on. Our guide proceeded to explain that the road was supposed to be a paved four-lane highway — but the concrete is in someone’s garage. Corruption.
There are no easy answers or explanations.
But despite corruption and inflation, Argentina has so much going for it — rich soil and natural beauty, a pleasing climate, great music and cuisine, to name a few of its many assets — that many people who could live elsewhere choose to stay despite uncertainties.
I would love to go back and explore more.
The flight back to Santiago was about two hours and during that time and after we landed I reflected on the fact that in Argentina we saw very few people — practically no one — wearing masks. We had spent five days basically oblivious to the thought of COVID-19 — although we did see a memorial to COVID-19 victims.
In contrast, in Santiago, we often saw people wearing masks outdoors, on sidewalks, for example, and indoors, such as on buses, in malls, etc.
Near the end of the long walk in the airport toward the exit area, a sign caught my eye. It said something about random testing for COVID-19. “Oh, gee,” I thought. I felt slightly at risk because I didn’t wear a mask during our travels, except for on the plane.
All of a sudden a number of beeps went off and a couple of people came out, took my arm and said something in Spanish that I figured out meant random testing.
Realizing I don’t speak Spanish, they said in English I was chosen at random — they emphasized at random — for a covid test.
Terry tried to accompany me as they pulled me away but they said he had to wait. He could meet me at the base of the escalator that they pointed to in the distance. I think his last words to me were, “I sense a column coming ...”
We took a short walk to a secluded clinic with a number of personnel. I was the only test subject. Everyone was kind and doing their best, I felt, to not be intimidating. I gave them my passport and contact information and where we were staying. They told me the results would be available online in 12 hours — which would be about 3 a.m.
It took all of 5 minutes or so. Within about 10 minutes I was back with Terry, with a long print out in Spanish.
The next morning I woke up — on my own — a little after 3 a.m. I figured if I had tested positive they would have sent me an email or text and there was nothing so I didn’t go to the trouble of figuring out how to navigate the website.
The next day our daughter did go to the website and along with lots of information about how to stay healthy she found the results — negativo.
A few days later from a relative in Santiago who has worked with covid testing, I found out that “at random” means one in 1,000. Every 1,000th arriving person is tested.
So I was one in 1,000 for that lottery — the only negativo in a very positive trip!
