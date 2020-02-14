With Valentine’s Day being today, here are a few of my favorite “love” stories from the past 30 years of funny kids columns. Happy Valentines to each and every reader!
A few weeks before Valentine’s Day, a 6-year-old revealed he had a crush on a girl in his kindergarten class. Finding out about it, his three older sisters teased him unmercifully. “Have you kissed her?” one sister asked. “No!” he replied. “Have you held her hand?” “No!” Then after a moment he said, “But I touched her chair!”
The day after taking her young daughters to a wedding, a mother overheard them performing a wedding ceremony for their dolls. “Do you take this man to be your awful-headed husband?” was the question asked of the pretend bride.
WillowDean took her grandson Scott, 5, to a restaurant. They were comfortably seated in a booth for two when Scott asked in a loud, clear voice, “Grandma, why is it that when my daddy and mommy go to bed at night they have jammies on. But when they get up in the morning they don’t have them on?” It seemed like the whole restaurant quieted down to hear WillowDean’s response. She said, as calmly as she could, that sometimes the temperature changes at night and parents have to make adjustments!
Jaclyn, 9, was visiting her foster parents, Linda and Randy. They were in the kitchen when Randy spilled something. It was the second time he had spilled something that day. “You’re definitely not any good in the kitchen,” Linda told Randy. “Yes, but he’s good in bed!” Jaclyn said. After a moment of stunned silence, Linda said, “What do you mean he’s good in bed?” “Well, he goes to sleep as soon as he lies down,” Jaclyn said. “You can tell because he snores so loud!”
While the family was sitting around the dinner table, Jennifer, 5, turned to her brother Andy, 3, and pointed to her dad. “That’s not your real father,” she said, startling the whole family. “Yes, he is!” Andy replied. “No, he’s not,” Jennifer insisted. “God is your heavenly father. Then pointing at her dad, she said, “That’s your homely father!”
Kristy, 13, was having a conversation with her little sister Cassie, 3. “Where do you live?” Kristy asked. With a look that showed she wondered why Kristy would ask such a simple question, Cassie said, “Duh, at Mommy’s house!” “Is it Daddy’s house, too?” Kristy asked. “No, Daddy’s house is right there,” Cassie said. And she pointed at the family’s new garage!
A father explained the facts of life to his 9-year-old son, with not a little embarrassment. When the father was done, the boy looked at him with amazement.”You and mom did that THREE times?” he said.
Sue’s husband came in while she was preparing lunch. He turned her away from the stove and they started waltzing around the room. Little Jake giggled, and little Matt looked terribly worried. After the dance was over, Matt said, “I don’t think that’s legal.”
Abby, 3, told her grandma that she had been thinking about who she would marry. “Well, marry someone rich,” her grandma said. Abby thought for a minute and then said, “I know, Grandma! I’m going to marry the Tooth Fairy!”
Donald, 4, was exhausted following a four-day, 700-mile trip to a relative’s wedding. It was clear that he was over-tired from all the wedding events and travel. His preschool teacher saw him comment on another child’s coloring. They argued and then the little girl picked up a handful of crayons and hit Donald on the head! Because he was so tired he cried for 10 minutes — still arguing about the coloring. Finally, Donald took a few gasping breaths to calm himself, looked across the table at his friend Sarah and said, “Sarah, will you marry me?”
Lester was teaching seventh graders in a Christian school in Pennsylvania. The kids were teasing James and Christine about liking each other. One day the subject came up about something James was going to be doing that might be dangerous. One boy said, “Well, if anything happened to him, Christine could come and give him mouth-to-mouth recreation!”
A little boy told his mother that the minute he gets married he’s going to the hospital. “The hospital?” his mother asked. “Yes, to pick out a baby!”
When Kathy’s niece, Cynthia, was pregnant, Adam, 3, asked what the baby did in there. Cynthia told him the baby ate, slept and sucked his thumb. Adam brought her a handful of Matchbox cars. “Eat them for dinner,” he told his mother, “so the baby has something to play with!”
Wanetta, the mother of Christopher, 4, was reading the newspaper when she came across the story and picture about the wedding of Miss Hartmann. “Oh, look, Christopher!” Wanetta said. “Your Sunday school teacher’s picture is in the paper!” Christopher glared at the groom. “I wanted her to wait ’til I grew up so I could marry her!” he said.
Amanda, 4: Daddy got you pregnant, didn’t he?
Wanda: Yes!
Amanda: How did he do it?
Wanda: You’ll learn about that when you get older.
Amanda: Was it magic?
Wanda: It was kinda like magic.
Amanda: So he just said, “I want Mommy to be pregnant” and you got pregnant.
Wanda (laughing): Something like that.
Amanda (worried): Uh-oh, Mommy. You might have two babies, because I said the same thing!
