This is the summer of just staying in one place. I have had very few summers like this in my life, so it is different to look at my calendar with no travel plans, just a sprinkling of storytelling shows. An empty calendar is foreign to me. It usually has notes and arrows with reminders to stop the mail, the paper, and notes on closing up the house. I have lists of packing plans filed away to make traveling easier.
My summers have been to Ocracoke, Colorado, and Ireland, and well, even just Indianapolis, but this year nothing. There were plans to travel to Iceland, but that is also on hold for now. Last year, Mary Shelley traveled all over the U.S. ending in California. She, too, is packed away inside a tub of notes and scripts and her costume.
Friends call and send notes, “How are you doing? This must be so hard on you!” It is no harder on me than anyone else. To tell you the truth, I really have fallen into the habit of staying home. My cat, Harley, has also adjusted. The first week or so he quizzically stared at me wondering why I was still hanging around. Now he knows I am here every day, all day, and at his disposal for food.
My Jeep, Lola, rebelled at first. Do I have bragging rights to say I went from March 17 to June 1, without putting any gas in the car? Now, it will probably remain that way ’til the end of July.
But what does keep my brain on fire? This week Carolyn and I celebrated 100 days of ukulele with Pete McCarty from Memphis, Tennessee. We met Pete at Ukulele Camp a couple of years ago and loved his style. When the pandemic began he decided to bring a little bit of joy into the lives of the uke players … because all the festivals were canceled … he began a program called “As the Uke Turns” every day at 2:30 EST. This week Carolyn and I sat out on my front porch playing along with Pete and celebrating 100 days. (To be honest neither of us took 100 days of ukulele playing, but most of them!)
Next up on the agenda was a great presentation on Zoom by my friend, Jenny Hawks, who walked the last 70 miles of the El Camino, ending in Santiago. I was amazed and immediately fell in love with this. Of course, I was introduced to this experience with the movie, “The Way.” In fact, Jenny says most folks on her tour were introduced because of the movie. Jenny’s photos, stories, and her tears as she related this pilgrimage to her audience were so heartwarming. In our Zoom class was a gentleman who was staying in a small apartment on the trail near Santiago. He said he was lucky enough to escape France before it shut down. This tour is, of course, shut down until 2021, but for $39.95 you can take it virtually! Wait! That sounds great! You can even send postcards, and I might have to indulge in this!
I spent time in Northern Ireland again with storyteller, Liz Weir, as she hosted her storytelling on Saturday night. If all of this is not enough, there was the Solstice in Stonehenge.
My head actually spins after virtually visiting The Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum as they just released the Fitzgerald Newspaper Collection. How did I get so lucky?
But let us come home to the House at White Picket Gardens for a bit. Friends have been coming over to paint on my fence. (Thank you, Mary and Ellen!) I promised them a good time as I set them to painting and tried to find another paintbrush for me!
I have also been making drawings of the garden plantings as I keep popping in onions or larkspur! I just found my Moon Flower, which was gifted to me from Aaron and Rachel’s garden. Oh, I am in love with flowers that bloom at night. I will visit by candlelight as the moon waxes.
One afternoon I sat and watched a female robin fix up her nest by my porch and proceed to lay eggs the next day. She is now sitting properly. We visit each morning.
All of this is the silver lining to an unexpected shut down of my normal world, and I have fallen in love all over again. We simply do what we must.
And you?
