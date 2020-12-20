KENDALLVILLE — A Rome City man arrested and charged with child molesting was the most-read story of the last week on kpcnews.com.
Travis Coleman Weaver, 35, of the 500 block of Spring Beach Road, Rome City, is charged with a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
A warrant was filed Dec. 2 for Weaver’s arrest following a two-month investigation by Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Austin Rowlands. Weaver allegedly touched a 13-year-old girl sexually sometime between July 1, 2019 and July 28, 2019.
Weaver was visiting the victim’s home and the offense allegedly occurred during the early morning hours after everyone else in the house was asleep, say court documents.
The story topped the Top 10 on a slow week, in which other local news and COVID-19 information hit the charts. Here are the most-read stories from Dec. 10-16:
1) Rome City man accused of molesting young teen — 2,805 pageviews
2) Klan leaflets found along Auburn streets — 1,991 pageviews (3,320 all-time)
3) Trucker won’t face charges in triple fatality — 1,640 pageviews
4) Eastside’s Rutter first girl to pin opponent — 1,593 pageviews
5) New COVID-19 limits taking effect through Jan. 3 — 1,548 pageviews
6) Garrett hires assistant principal — 1,473 pageviews
7) Eight Angola businesses receive COVID-19 recovery loans — 1,005 pageviews
8) First phase of downtown beautification completed — 948 pageviews
9) Is Indiana on the path to another shutdown? (column) — 874 pageviews (5,845 all-time)
10) King named Steuben’s Lilly Scholar for 2021 — 771 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, stories about Indiana’s presidential electors meetings, new COVID-19 restrictions taking effect and new COVID deaths in DeKalb Count were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 13: Indiana’s 11 electors will meet tomorrow morning to officially cast their votes for president. Indiana’s electors — which include a LaGrange County senior judge — will cast their ballots for President Donald Trump — 4,946 people reached, 32 reactions, three shares, 12 comments
Dec. 10: Starting this week and in effect through Jan. 3, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced three tweaks to statewide COVID-19 restrictions regarding hospital procedures, gathering sizes and attendance at K-12 extracurricular and sporting events — 4.315 people reached, 20 reactions, 14 shares, 13 comments
Dec. 12: DeKalb County logged its 40th COVID-19 death as state cases and deaths remain high but total hospitalizations are continuing to decline a bit — 4,180 people reached, 11 reactions, three shares, 42 comments.
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a Steuben County molesting charge, DeKalb County’s Shop with a Cop and Noble County’s Lilly Scholarship winner were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 10: (The Herald Republican) Man held on Level 1 felony child molesting charge — 4,597 people reached, 19 reactions, 12 shares, seven comments
Dec. 14: (The Star) The charity event changed to a drive-through format this year — 356 people reached, 52 reactions, three shares, two comments
Dec. 11: (The News Sun) East Noble’s Anna Becker thought she was getting sent home on quarantine when she was called down to the high school auditorium on Thursday. Instead, she got Noble County’s biggest college scholarship — 1,200 people reached, 177 reactions, nine shares, six comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.