Euclidean geometry is based on five axioms which are assumed to be true. They are accepted without proof. Starting with these fix axioms a series of theorems are established using a method of proof and verification. Euclid did not choose the five axioms arbitrarily, but selected them on the basis of observation and common consensus.
All the students at the seminary I attended were required to take a two-semester course in systematic theology. At the end of the second semester we each had to write our own credo of what we believed. First, we had to state the tenets that we believed without proof. However, it was necessary that we give some explanation for why we chose them. Starting with our basic assumptions we had to develop a comprehensive statement of what we believed. Our grade was dependent on our choice of basic assumptions, the soundness of our logic in developing our theology, and if we had addressed all of the critical issues.
A scriptural basis for having an informed faith can be found in I Peter 3: 15b, 16a. “Always be ready to make your defense to anyone who demands from you an accounting for the hope that is in you; yet do it with gentleness and reverence.” The critical word is “ready.” Before one can make a defense of what one believes one needs to have given it some thought. For me Euclidean geometry provides a framework for going about forming belief. The two semester systematic theology courses that I took in seminary gave me the opportunity to do it.
An outgrowth of Euclidean geometry is the scientific method. All science is based on a few basic assumptions which are taken to be true on faith. From these other laws, principles, and insights are derived. Science is all about posing answers to questions and then testing the answers. Scientific discovery is constantly in flux. New information can bring new insights which call into question previous answers. In the end there is no absolute settled science. Today there is some question if Euclid’s fifth axiom is in fact true. All that science can do is to give its best answer, today.
The pandemic has given all of us a chance to see science in action. At first it was assumed that COVID-19 was like previous viruses. As new information became available, it became apparent that COVID-19 was somewhat novel. The experts have had to continually adjust their thinking on the basis of new information as it became available. Hopefully, the scientific community has now gathered enough information to be able to give advice which will require little adjustment in the future. Nevertheless, unanimity about the nature of Covid-19 and how to treat it remains elusive.
The problem of applying science to the real world is that it is almost impossible to account for all the variables. No two persons and no two situations are exactly alike. What might work 99.9% of the time, will not work 00.1% because of a rare variable. Any time you take medicine or have a medical procedure you will receive a written warning about possible side effects. Just like all of life, in considering taking a medication or having a medical procedure one has to weight the possible risks/rewards.
Even today there is disagreement about how to approach the COVID-19 pandemic. Good people have come to drastically different conclusions about what to do. They are more than willing to do the first part of what I Peter suggests: “Always be ready to make your defense to anyone who demands from you an accounting for the hope that is in you.” (I Peter 3:15b) What many people find almost impossible to do is to follow the advice which follows: “Yet do it with gentleness and reverence.” (I Peter 3:16a)
None of us has an absolute lock on the truth. All that we can do is move forward based on an informed faith. Just like the good scientist we should be open to new information and new insights which might cause us to revise our thinking.
