Almost anyone who has had one will tell you that colonoscopies are not fun. Some will even tell you that the preparation during the day before the test is even worse than the procedure.
So, you might not consider it happy news that on October 27, the U.S. Preventive Services Taskforce (USPSTF) released a draft recommendation to begin screening for colorectal cancer at the age of 45 years rather than the age of 50.
This USPSTF recommendation now matches that of the American Cancer Society (ACS), which in May 2018 issued the same recommendation. The difference between those two organizations on this particular issue is now gone.
This is especially important because the USPSTF carries a lot more weight regarding insurance coverage. They are one of the four agencies that, when they issue and finalize a recommendation like this, insurers are mandated to cover that preventive service. This may become very significant in how patients can access preventive and screening measures for colon cancer in the age range of 45-49 years.
The USPSTF has this draft open for public comments through the end of November before a final recommendation will be issued. As it stands now though, they issued this draft with grade B strength of evidence, which would mandate insurance coverage.
Some people have suggested that this change might be related to the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the immensely popular Black Panther movie. However, he is said to have been diagnosed when he was 39 years old and died from spread of the cancer at age 43, well before this screening plan might have benefited him with early detection.
The USPSTF recommendation change has to do with screening colonoscopy rather than diagnostic colonoscopy.
Diagnostic colonoscopy is an important part of the evaluation of patients who have had symptoms of bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract, whether that is visible blood in the stool or otherwise unexplained anemia.
That is a very different scenario from screening colonoscopy, which uses the intervention across the general population who do not have any apparent signs or symptoms of disease.
By shifting the age to 45, according to some estimates, 10-20 million Americans are almost immediately added to the eligible screening population. But the USPSTF did not specifically recommend colonoscopy since screening can also include noninvasive tests of the stool for blood or specific DNA.
However, for those who choose colonoscopy, the clear-liquid diet prep can become an important part of their life for a while.
We know that colonoscopy is very much predicated on the willingness of the patient to undergo adequate bowel preparation beforehand. If the process of preparation is uncomfortable, that might affect the quality of the colonoscopy.
We also know that approximately 50% of patients have reported being unwilling to repeat colonoscopy because of their unhappiness with the clear-liquid diet preparation.
To address this, a U.S. Multi-Society Task Force has looked at the issue of colon preparations and offered recommendations that a low-residue diet could be offered as a potential option for patients.
This idea seems to have been ignored until a recent study from China looked at low-residue diet versus clear-liquid diet for bowel preparation a day before colonoscopy. They did a statistical analysis drawn from over 4300 patients participating in 20 randomized controlled trials, which assessed outcomes related to bowel preparation.
After a complex analysis, the authors found that there was no difference in the effectiveness of the bowel preparation for either a clear-liquid diet or a low-residue diet.
The groups had similar rates of polyp and high-risk adenoma detection. However, there were significantly fewer adverse events in the low-residue diet related to things like nausea, vomiting, hunger and headache. Significantly more patients in the low-residue diet also found it easier to complete the diet and reported a greater willingness to repeat the test in the future.
We cannot yet say this is OK for every patient, given that the analysis excluded patients with diabetes, kidney dysfunction, and some other criteria. But you might discuss it with your doctor if you decide to have the procedure.
Some colonoscopists have offered colonoscopy preparations that include ice cream for dinner the night before the procedure with successful colonoscopy and much less complaining about the prep.
So, consider a low-residue diet, possibly with ice cream for dessert, the day before your colonoscopy. Maybe you will be able to tell you friends that the prep was not bad, and more people will have colon cancer screening using the best tool available, colonoscopy.
