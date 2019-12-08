Prayer is a horrible thing.
It leaves you sitting in the dark muttering to something that you cannot see. It gets you fixated on everything that is not the way it should be and wishing, hoping that the laws of nature change and things turn out your way.
This is why many people look down on people of faith who pray. The phrase, “thoughts and prayers,” has been tossed around by people unwilling to do anything to help the situations that they claim to be thinking and praying about. Prayer seems to have no impact on the outward actions of people who say they are praying.
Prayer also labors under the seemingly unnecessary auspices of an omniscient God. Why should we pray when God knows everything? For that fact, why should we do anything because God is all powerful? How can mortal beings like us have an impact on God through words we say? When it comes down to it, prayer seems like an ant trying to get the attention of a person, who’s standing on the moon.
Yet, the worst part of prayer is that when we ask for God to do something, we feel like there is something we could be doing. While we are muttering words in the dark, we are fixating on just how we hope things should be. We come to see that there are actions we could take to move ourselves towards the bringing hope, comfort or resolution to what is going on. While the laws of nature may not change, we may change and become part of the answer to the prayer that we pray.
Then we see that perhaps God is closer to the needs of the world than we previously realized. Rather than acting deus ex machina, God called us to the task at hand. A situation God was intimately aware of, but invited us to join with God in bringing hope and restoration to a world in need.
Now we see the truly terrifying thing about prayer. When we pray, God is talking to us, as much as we are talking to God, because there are prayers that we can answer in the lives of those around us, our community, and our world. God fills us with a holy unsettledness to build up those people in our lives who need our presence. This feeling is very much the same feeling that led God to send Jesus, bridging the gap between God and us. There is a need in the world that requires God’s personal attention.
Prayer transforms us by God’s presence with us, to be the answer to the prayers of others. You cannot truly pray and remain yourself. Remember that as you pray for peace on earth, God calls you to make peace with the people in your lives; those you’ve pushed away and those who’ve pushed you away.
A horrible, humbling, yet ultimately rewarding experience.
