Kendallville resident Carolyn Veit is still stunned by her May 22 find of two ancient Roman head sculptures in England.
The retired nurse — she served in Haiti for decades — has always loved and studied archeology on the side. Last month — as a volunteer archeologist — she came face to face with two priceless sculptured heads … and fame.
At the suggestion of her friend Ruth, a retired physician who also loves archeology, Carolyn joined an archeological dig at the Carlisle Cricket Club in northwest England. Her three-week stint began on Monday, May 22. (Ruth, who lives 8 miles from the dig site, joined the dig last year and also this year.)
Wardell Armstrong, an archeological engineering mining company, sponsored the dig.
The volunteer archeologists pay for their transportation, housing and food. “You are taught on site how to excavate,” Carolyn said. Each professional archeologist is assigned four volunteers “and you do what they tell you to do.”
But not exactly. On her first day, Carolyn questioned the size of a rock she encountered. She was told, “It’s just a rock,” and was encouraged to move on.
Carolyn persisted, saying, “I just have a feeling, and I want to work around it.”
Then she could feel carving on the rock.
People who dig always hope what they are encountering is significant. More than 99% of the time they are disappointed. One of the archeologists said, “It will be a head … until it’s not ...”
Carolyn couldn’t see the other side, but increasingly she believed she was unearthing a sculptured head. She put her camera on the other side and took a picture and the picture seemed to confirm her hope … “So I cleaned off around it and there was a little bit of a bump and when I eased a little bit of the dirt away there was an eye looking at me!”
Then two eyes.
Everyone was stunned!
In ancient times, Carlisle (a city of about 100,000 today) was on the fringe of the Roman Empire. Called Luguvalium by the Romans, it was an important outpost along Hadrian’s Wall. Built by the Romans around 120 A.D., the 73-miles-long sandstone wall spans England. It was originally 12 feet high but today in most places it is only about 4 feet high. Its purpose was to help protect the Roman Empire from invasion by the “barbarians” to the north and to collect tolls.
Over the years, countless Roman artifacts have been found in and near Carlisle, but none as significant as what Carolyn found on the first day of her first dig.
This past week, I was able to hear the rest of her story, in person, at my kitchen table. (My June 9 column about Carolyn’s find was based on an email interview with her and British news stories.)
The sculptured heads are about 1,800 years old ... and shrouded in mystery.
“They’ve never, ever, found two carved heads like this, ever,” Carolyn told me. “They believe they are from about the year 200 AD … Our first thought when we found them was that they proved a direct link between the emperor Septimus Severus and his wife Julia Domna ... He was the first African Roman emperor. He died in York (England). They are trying to find specific proof that he was there … Maybe they are effigies of him and Julia. The first (sculptured head) I found, her hair is braided and twisted … On the second one the hair is just straight. But there has never been a carving of the emperor and his wife in this style.”
Tony Wilmott, the leading Roman archeologist in Britain, came to the site a few times and he believes the heads Carolyn found are a type of theatrical mask from the corner of the bathhouse pediment or part of an elaborate fountain.
The sculptured heads, about three times the size of a human head, are slightly triangular with a flat back.
Carolyn wonders: If they took them off a pediment, why were they on the ground facing down? Was it an insult to be looking down and not at the sky?
Another theory is that they are effigies of deities; maybe one is the goddess of fortune.
Other theories include the speculation that they are very basic Celtic, Roman carvings, done by people learning to sculpt.
Since her return to Kendallville, Carolyn has been closely following the dig. Last week they found two carved dolphin heads that also would go on the bathhouse. “It’s a huge bathhouse,” she said, “just a stone’s throw from the wall.”
All these finds (the huge bathhouse, the roads that lead to the city, etc.) show how important the city was to the Romans.
“Carlisle is right on Hadrian’s Wall and it has very few visible remains, so they don’t really sell themselves as Roman. They have a castle built on a Roman fort and a great museum full of nice Roman things” but they don’t promote themselves ...
“These stones will hopefully stay in Carlisle and bring in tourism, outside money, attention ... It is a cathedral city and has a college but it is not as wealthy as other cities (along the wall).”
Carolyn has walked Hadrian’s Wall twice. Some parts are destroyed because some of the stones were used for bridges or homes over the centuries.
Carolyn’s friend Ruth found 30 intaglios (carved gems) when she was on the Carlisle dig last year, as well as a few tiles with inscriptions. A retired physician, Ruth is working on a master’s in history. Ruth and another friend from England have studied and corresponded with Carolyn for years as they pursue their love of archeology.
Romans came to England about 45 AD and only stayed about 300 years; they had conquered most of Europe and Northern Africa, and were headed north, pursuing a goal of conquering the world. In England they often encountered fierce resistance, especially from the legendary warrior, Queen Boudica.
In many locations, the Romans brought tribes together, and progress was made; they had one language (Latin), organization, straight roads, different foods and spices, etc. Overall, for the tribes that cooperated, things went well.
But then the Empire fell and brutal invasions by Vikings, Normans and Saxons followed.
Under England’s soil are countless stories waiting to be revealed, and Carolyn is grateful to have helped with one chapter.
“I’ve spent years reading and studying the Neolithic, Bronze and Iron ages, the invasions of the Romans and Vikings and the Norman and Saxon conquests,” she said. “I’ve poured over writings by experts such as Carenza Lewis, Alice Roberts (who she met), Neil Oliver and Tony Wilmott (who she met).
Roberts will be doing a BBC special about the dig and Carolyn’s find; the dig will also be featured in about four months in National Geographic.
Also visiting the site were the mayor and local government officials. They thanked and praised Carolyn and funded the dig for another week (into the first week of July).
Participating in the dig was the fulfillment of a childhood dream of digging and finding something of significance. Carolyn is hoping to participate in future digs as Carlisle discovers more chapters of its history and becomes better known as a destination for history buffs.
These beautiful summer evenings as she sits in her backyard with a glass of wine, watching the sunset, she is overflowing with gratitude for the discovery, the team that she was on and the connections she made.
How her world has changed since she was a child, who, in her parents’ backyard, buried items for the joy of later digging them up ... to find something of significance.
Grace Housholder can be contacted at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
