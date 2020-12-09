Ellyne Sollenberger of Kendallville works tirelessly to recruit volunteers to ring the bell for the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle drive. Volunteers come from all ages and all walks of life.
“It’s really fun to know why people do it,” she told me recently. That is how I connected with Tami McKinley.
The wife, mother of grown children and grandmother of six, Tami got started ringing the bell because she wanted to do something for the community.
One year Tami rang the bell for 39 hours; another year for 26. She never imagined that one day she and her husband would benefit.
I interviewed Tami by phone the day after a splint was removed from her leg. She explained that an accident with her puppy required her to wear a brace and be on crutches for three weeks. She is still working on recovery — but hoping her health will permit her to ring the bell again this year.
“It’s an honor to ring the bell,” she told me.
The McKinleys’ home south of Kendallville is equal distance from Kendallville, Avilla and Albion — six miles in each direction. Here is Tami’s story.
How did you become involved in volunteering to ring the bell for the Red Kettle drive?
I wanted to do something for the community. I saw Ellyne’s name and told her if she ever needed someone — give me a holler. I rang the bell in Kendallville at Walmart and Kroger’s, depending where I was needed. Ellyne’s husband (Harold Sollenberger) was my science teacher at Central Noble. I rang for three or four years. Last year I couldn’t because I was preparing for back surgery.
One day I did it for eight hours — the whole day. I love doing it!
How did the Salvation Army help you?
Our home was destroyed by fire Jan. 29, 2019. We had to buy a camper to put on our property to live in. They paid for our temporary electrical pole to get hooked up, and for some other things.
We don’t know how the fire started. Thank God we weren’t home. We had insurance, but three days after the house fire the company canceled our insurance. We got a new house, a modular with a full basement and extra bedrooms for our hobbies.
We lost our three lapdogs and three cats. That was worse than losing the whole house. I got to move in (to the new house) the last part of November. My husband was in the hospital and then a nursing home. He just celebrated his 75th birthday. He is doing OK now.
We tested positive for COVID two weeks ago. The only symptoms we had was losing our sense of taste and smell. We had a close friend who came down with it so bad. He should have gone to the hospital.
Will you be ringing the bell this year?
I am hoping to ring the bell this year; it all depends on how my knee is doing. People don’t know how the Salvation Army helps in our community when an emergency comes up. But we know.
One year I took a cow bell to ring. But that was lost in the fire.
We used to be Santa and Mrs. Claus. One year we were both dressed up. (The costumes were lost in the fire.)
People put money in the kettle who don’t look like they have extra money. Little kids put in one coin at a time and love doing it. It’s just sweet, and I just love it!
Bell ringers still needed
To volunteer to ring the bell in northeast Indiana go to register toring.com.
Volunteers will need to wear masks, which will have the added benefit of helping with warmth. Sanitizing dispensers and wipes will be available and the buckets will be sanitized once a day, said Ellyne Sollenberger, who coordinates the volunteers for the Kendallville Kroger and Walmart stores.
“If somebody says I can do only one hour, that’s better than none. And you bring your own stool.”
She noted that ringing the bell counts for required volunteer hours for students and school organizations.
“It’s heartwarming to see parents teaching their kids to help others. We thank the parents who lift up their kids to put in a nickel or dime or volunteer with their children to ring the bell.”
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.