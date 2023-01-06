We were with our granddaughter Sara, 6, during the week before Christmas, including several days at Disney. One evening while riding the bus back to where we were staying, we struck up a conversation with a woman seated across from us. We were all talking about how tired we were and how it’s nice when we can take a break during the day with a nap. Sara asserted that she doesn’t nap — ever! “You don’t?” I said incredulously. Sara insisted that she never takes naps. “Well,” I asked, “what are you doing when you lie down in the afternoon and shut your eyes?” “It is not a nap,” Sara said, “it is deep laying.” She later added that sometimes she daydreams with her eyes shut.
+++
A few weeks before we arrived in Chile, we were talking with Priscilla, 6, and Oliver, 4, and one of them said their father Diego was not feeling well — he “had the flute.”
+++
Oliver carries on an ongoing battle with the rabbits in their backyard. His “weapons” are acorns and pine cones that he tries to throw forcefully. One evening he said the adults were the “scouts” and he was the “throw up!” When we laughed, he quickly realized his mistake. “I am the fighter!” he corrected himself. “It’s serious business. No one can laugh!”
+++
A few weeks ago Oliver was helping Catherine sweep the terrace. Then he branched out and started sweeping a tree. His mother asked him to not sweep the tree because it was dirty. She added that it is OK if trees are dirty. Oliver did not want to change his behavior, and replied, “How do the trees clean the air if they are dirty?” Apparently Catherine’s answer did not satisfy him because this week at dinner he asked, “Grandpa Terry, Grandma Grace, how do the trees clean the air if they are dirty?”
+++
New Year’s Day is my brother-in-law Gary’s birthday. We mentioned this to Priscilla and Oliver while eating breakfast together on New Year’s Day and they wanted to know how old Terry is. Terry said he is 70 and that is old. The children agreed 70 is old — Oliver added that 70 is such a big number “it is to the moon!”
+++
Speaking of age ... My sister Vi Wysong was with her daughter Lucy and family for Lucy’s birthday and Christmas. One day at the neighborhood playground Vi encountered a young nonstop chatterbox. One of the little girl’s many topics was her grandmother’s cooking and all the good things she makes.
It went something like this: “My grandmother is a really, really good cook. She is a really good cook because she is really, really old.” There followed a description of Christmas cookies, and then she added, “When she isn’t cooking she is a waitress at Cracker Barrel ...”
+++
Here is another story from Vi. Granddaughter Teresa, 4, was playing with a Christmas snow globe. It had tiny hearts which went all over and slowly settled over a pretty Christmas scene with elves, etc. “This is very messy,” Teresa said seriously. “I can’t get the hearts to stay in place!”
+++
May your heart be happy, healthy and strong throughout the coming year! Please email to me your stories and photos When you share your stories and/or photos, you bring joy to the hearts of many people. Email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
