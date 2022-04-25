"We're not Carmel."
In my career as a journalist in Indiana, I can't tell you how many I've heard this refrain when local governments talk about their communities.
It's often offered in the derogatory sense that our community isn't as uppity and rich as Carmel, arguably Indiana's most prosperous city. That being said, I always thought it was kind of a double-edged notion, basically admitting that you're not as good and have no intention to be.
My brother lives down in Carmel and we spent Sunday down there when we took a family trip to celebrate his birthday, which was earlier this month. We made a stop off in Noblesville to pick up some specialty salsa at a restaurant for Ashley's aunt, got off the exit at Fishers and then drove over to by brother's place which is in Carmel proper.
Hamilton County, where all of those cities reside, is something of a different world. Even when you compare to northwest or southwest Allen County, which are kind of the upscale area of our local region.
Hamilton County is well-to-do and prosperous. When you look at statewide rankings on a variety of metrics, if Hamilton County isn't Indiana's best, it's usually close to the top in most metrics — incomes, population growth, public health, you name it.
So I got to thinking as I drove past looking around thinking to myself "Kendallville would kill to have this kind of development," why is Hamilton County so well off while, in comparison, our region isn't?
Now, up front, I recognize there are vast geographical differences at play here. Hamilton County is one of the Indianapolis suburban "doughnut" counties that ring the city, with Interstate 69 running right through it. Cities sprawl, so it was only a matter of time before development leeched out to the doughnut counties.
This is a rural area. But we've got Interstate 69, too, and proximity to Indiana's second-largest city. Fort Wayne has about a quarter of the population of Indianapolis proper, so urban impacts are going to naturally be smaller, but the conditions are there.
So, let's compare Hamilton County to Noble County.
Fun fact: While vastly different today, these two counties were very similar in 1940. Back then, Hamilton County had 24,000 residents, while Noble County had about 23,000. The two counties are very similarly sized — 402 square miles in Hamilton to 417 square miles in Noble — so pre-war, both counties were equally rural.
However, they faced two very different trajectories afterward.
Over the last 50 years, population in Hamilton County grew 537% to Noble County's 51%. Over the last decade, Noble County's population declined 0.17%, while Hamilton County's population grew only 26.5%, its lowest decennial growth since 1950.
But Hamilton County's got money, plain and simple.
Median income in Hamilton County is $98,880 per year, to Noble County's $58,947. Mean (average) income is $130,748 in Hamilton to $70,638 in Noble.
The median housing price is $264,600 in Hamilton County to $131,900 in Noble County. "Cost of living" as measured by a ratio of median home value to median homeowner income is higher in Hamilton County but not by a huge margin, with housing being about 2.17 times annual income, as compared to 1.86 ratio in Noble County.
And there's a huge gulf in educational attainment. High school graduates are 83.6% in Noble to 96.8% in Hamilton, while the percentage of a population with a bachelor's degree or higher is just 17.1% in Noble County while being more than three times higher — 59.3% — in Hamilton County.
So what puts Hamilton County so far ahead of Noble County?
Economic development is complex, but honestly I think it boils down fairly simply some times — there's a highly educated, high-earning workforce.
And the rest just snowballs.
People are going to flock to a place where they feel they have increased opportunity to make money. Development is going to go places where there is money, in hopes of capturing some of that cash. These two then kind of fuel each other — stuff attracts people, people attract stuff and so on and so on.
As that spiral continues, what tends to happen is that, with each new revolution there's an increase in standard of living.
It's why efforts like Kendallville's heavy investment in downtown is likely to pay dividends long term. No, Kendallville isn't suddenly going to have four-story mixed-use commercial and residential complexes going up on corners like on 116th Street in Fishers, but I can almost guarantee you're going to see an increase in quality along Main Street even within a decade of the changes that are currently being made.
But, to sustain that long-term, the area's going to need to see increased income.
Hamilton County's demographics strongly suggests what we already known, that better educational attainment comes hand-in-hand with higher incomes. Although it's not as simple as just trying to pump out college graduates, because there need to be jobs in the community for those graduates to fill.
How do you spawn those types of jobs in a community that doesn't have them? Well, that's an ongoing challenge for economic development types who, by and large, haven't been super successful in rural American doing that, probably, in part, because it doesn't have the infrastructure and amenities to land the type of economy that fuels the Hamilton County workforce.
So how do you fix that? Well, I suppose you have to make the investments that Indiana has failed to make in its rural communities for ... well, forever?
Credit that the state is at least trying to do some of that now with broadband investments and quality of place projects among other initiatives. But is it too little to late? Population drift trends might suggest so.
Aggressive investment might help turn the tide, but spending for public good is anathema in Indiana, where we give $125 back to Hoosiers to blow on one lark instead of using $1 billion on targeted investment to try to fix up what some economists — and very recently Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks — say looks like a slowly-sinking ship compared to U.S. peers.
We're not Carmel.
But once upon a time Carmel was the sticks. What happened there over the last several decades that didn't happen here?
If Hoosiers could get past indignance over Hamilton County's unarguable success, there's got to be lessons to learn.
